EAU CLAIRE ̶ Drought conditions in the Midwest worsened slightly in the past week, the U.S. Drought Monitor announced Thursday.
The percentage of the region at some level of drought rose by eight percentage points. It’s still less than half of the Midwest as a whole.
Iowa remains the hardest-hit state, though it saw some improvement. Nearly 70 percent of the land is in some stage of drought, but that was down from 78 percent in the preceding report. Western Iowa has the worst drought, though even that has improved over the past several weeks.
Short-term dry conditions are the primary concern outside of Iowa. But the monitor noted that the dry conditions did give farmers a chance to harvest, and that soybean farmers have brought in more than 20 percent of the crop.
The amount of land in drought in Illinois was virtually unchanged week-to-week, but the severity of the drought there showed clear improvement. The amount of land in moderate drought fell to less than 5 percent, with both pockets seeing reduction in area.
Minnesota, by contrast, saw a significant decline in conditions. About 45 percent of the state is now in some stage of drought, a large jump from less than 30 percent last week. The increase was mostly in eastern Minnesota.
Declining conditions in eastern Minnesota spilled over into Western Wisconsin, which saw similar movement. Eastern Wisconsin showed some improvement, but not enough to outweigh the shifts in the western part of the state. Michigan also saw some deterioration, largely in a band in the north-central part of the state.