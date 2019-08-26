The Midwest Sheepdog Championship will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 30-Sept. 1 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 2 at scenic Badlands Sno-Park, 772 Kinney Road, Hudson.
Attendees can bring lawn chairs and watch dogs and their handlers compete under time pressure to move sheep through a complicated course. A large tent and pulled pork sandwiches made from pork that was raised on Kinney Farm will be available.
For those who have never been to a sheepdog competition, the action will be relayed by announcers who will explain what’s going on and the subtleties of communication between dogs, handlers and sheep. Attendees can enjoy rooting for their favorite dogs, including “grey muzzle dogs,” dogs that are nine years and older, who can demonstrate that experience can win out over youth.
Formerly called the WWSDA Labor Day Trial, this is the competition’s 34th year, making it the second longest running “sheepdog trial” in the country.
The championship culminates on Labor Day in the famous “Double Lift Competition,” in which a dog has to run 500 yards to gather one group of sheep to its handler, then “look back” and find another group, up to 800 yards away. Once gathered together, the group has to be driven through a series of free-standing gates — and the sheep always have other ideas about where they’d like to go. Each run culminates in the “International Shed,” in which the handler and dog have to work as a team to separate five collared sheep from the other 15.
Sheepdog competitions are a unique sport in that professionals, including those who have won the International Supreme Championship in the UK, compete against amateurs who are farmers, accountants and scientists. However, all competitors are bound by their love of the intelligent border collie.
The event is open to the public. The cost is $10 per person, and children under 10 are free.
Updates on the event can be found at wwsda.com. For more information, contact Patricia McConnell via email at trisha@patriciamcconnell.com.