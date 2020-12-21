Before Delores Risseeuw’s family decided, after a string of unsuccessful years farming in South Dakota, to move to Wisconsin to farm, Christmas rarely garnered a mention in the family’s home.
“I came from hard times living on the prairie in South Dakota, and we didn’t celebrate Christmas,” Risseeuw said.
That all changed in Wisconsin. And Risseeuw called her family’s move “the best thing we ever did.”
Risseeuw’s story, “Merry Christmas Delores,” about the difficulties the family faced farming in South Dakota and how their fortunes changed after making the move to Wisconsin, has been named the winner of the 2020 Christmas Memories Contest sponsored by The Country Today.
“I look at pictures from South Dakota and it’s all dirt and gravel, no trees, no grass,” she said. “After we moved here, all the pictures have trees and grass. It’s a shock.”
“What I remember most about South Dakota was the howl of the wind. The wind in Wisconsin doesn’t howl like that.”
In her story, Risseeuw writes that she doesn’t “recall presents or any mention of Santa Claus,” from her time in South Dakota, adding that her “parents were struggling just to survive and to raise a family, so there was no mention of Santa Claus or presents at our home.”
That changed right away the first year in Wisconsin, when she participated in a school Christmas program and received her introduction to Santa Claus.
Risseeuw, of Clinton, has been working on her writing as a member of her senior center’s writing club.
Regular Yarns of Yesteryear contributor Charlotte Heikkinen is the leader of the club and brought The Country Today’s contest to Risseeuw’s attention.
Coronavirus has given Risseeuw more time to write, which helped bring to mind her topic for entry in the contest.
“I’m shocked, flabbergasted, really,” Risseeuw said of her win. “It’s been really fun. I really enjoy writing.”
Risseeuw’s story is featured on Page 1A of this edition. Runner-up entries can be found on Page 1B. Honorable mention selections will be printed in the Dec. 30 edition.
Risseeuw will get an annual subscription for The Country Today for submitting the winning entry.
Contest rules require that all entries be true stories. About 15 readers submitted entries in this year’s contest, which was judged by The Country Today editorial staff. Readers are encouraged to continue to enter the Christmas Memories Contest in future years as well as submit stories for the weekly Yarns of Yesteryear feature on Page 1B.