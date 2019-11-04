The second annual “An Evening of Art” auction benefitting the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation raised nearly $15,000 to support Wisconsin 4-H arts and communications programs. The event was hosted by Dr. and Mrs. Ray Cross at the historic Brittingham House in Madison.
“This year’s event was a great success,” said Linda Funk, Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Board President and Event Chair. “This is a great showcase for our 4-H youth, who are incredibly talented and creative, and a great opportunity for the public to support an important part of the 4-H program — and they did just that.”
Artwork created by 4-H youth from around the state, along with selected pieces from professional Wisconsin artists, were auctioned. The youth art was selected through a statewide contest that was held in June that attracted more than 100 entries. Drawings, paintings, mixed-media, pottery and photography projects were highlighted.
“What an experience for Rafferty,” said Jaime Dresden, mother of one of this year’s prize-winning 4-H artists. “She had the opportunity to meet professional potter Frank Breneisen and learn his story. She was delighted to learn he was a 4-H alum. It was a true honor for her to have Dr. and Mrs. Cross, who hosted us, along with the event sponsors, the Crave family, show interest in her work. I’m not sure who left more inspired, the youth or the adults.”
The ultimate purpose of the 4-H arts and communications programs is to provide opportunities for young people to develop the character and life skills they will need to become successful and contributing members of society.
The “An Evening of Art” auction is one way the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation is working to enhance support of the arts and communications programming, including an endowment which permanently provides resources for arts-related programming. Funds generated from the auction will provide resources for 4-H arts and communications programs including visual and performing arts, communications, photography, speech and drama.