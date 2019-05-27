Ben Dachel and his family have long had an interest in the sculpture tour that takes place each year in downtown Eau Claire.
Now, after years of prompting from his children, Eva and Abram, and the completion of a big project proposed by instructors from the New Auburn School District’s agriculture and music departments, the Dachel family is enjoying the 2019-20 Sculpture Tour Eau Claire from a different perspective.
Both Ben and Abram had pieces selected to be part of the 2019-20 Sculpture Tour Eau Claire.
Abram and Ben’s sculptures were two of 55 pieces selected for this year’s tour from more than 700 entries.
“We didn’t know how many entries we would be up against,” Ben said. “We were quite surprised when our stuff was picked. It was quite exciting.”
Sculpture Tour Eau Claire is in its ninth season. The 2019-20 Sculpture Tour Eau Claire includes 41 new sculptures and 14 permanent pieces installed throughout downtown Eau Claire.
The family had been enjoying the sculpture tour in Eau Claire since the event’s beginning, Ben said.
“I think we found it by accident,” he said. “We would take the map and follow the tour and put our vote in.
“Just about from the first year, the kids were saying, ‘Hey, Dad, we could make something like this.’ It took nine years before we finally did anything, but that’s how it started.”
Ben, 43, has been a full-time welder since 1996 and has owned Specialty Welding in New Auburn for about 10 years, where he does mostly stainless steel and aluminum TIG welding and general repair, he said.
But that typically hasn’t allowed much time to create art.
Then, four years ago, the New Auburn High School Agriscience Instructor Brenda Scheil and former band director Kendra Ohime approached the Dachels with old, used band instruments they were hoping to turn into something useful.
“They wanted to up-cycle them and turn them into something saleable,” Ben said. “They weren’t worth repairing, they weren’t worth selling, they weren’t worth much for scrap metal even.
“We made some fountains, we made some table lamps out of clarinets, flutes, saxophones.”
Ben said the family created about 40 pieces over the course of the winter and the items were sold the next spring at the Wisconsin Public Television Garden Expo in Madison to raise money for the school district’s music department.
“Through that whole process, my daughter Eva and my son Abram and I made this ‘Metal Man Band’ we called it,” Ben said. “One was holding some cymbals, one was playing a flute. When we packed it all up, there were some tears because we worked on it all winter and the kids didn’t want to see it go. But I reassured them, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll make something for ourselves.’”
From there, the family made a metal man sculpture together, while Abram worked on a metal bird and Eva made several small birds for the family’s flower garden.
The sculpture Abram created that is now on display on the tour is found in front of Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire. Ben’s sculpture is in front of Brent Douglas, a floral shop located on South Barstow Street in Eau Claire.
Abram’s piece started as an FFA project on aquaculture, Ben said. Abram’s metal sculpture, titled “Fish of Steel,” weighs approximately 120 pounds. The New Auburn High School freshman said he wanted to create a sculpture using a mix of recycled and repurposed items.
“After collecting a variety of different items from flea markets, thrift sales and my dad’s scrap metal bins I came up with the idea of creating an underwater scene,” Abram said. “I had a lot of fun putting different items together to create a variety of fish and plants.”
Ben’s metal sculpture, titled “Life After Death,” weighs approximately 1,000 pounds. He said the idea for the sculpture came from the idea of our planet being destroyed and the need to take action to prevent that.
“I created the sphere with a portion ‘exploded out.’ However, I had the desire to create a more hopeful outlook of our planet,” he said. “I thought it would be perfect to plant a variety of plants into the sphere to represent Earth coming back to life.”
“I really enjoyed making it. I’ve had a hard time taking time to do something like art, but I always told myself, ‘When I retire, I’m going to make something.’ I guess I started a little bit early.”
Ben said Abram is working on another piece for an FFA project that he plans to submit for consideration in a future sculpture tour.
“I’ve always liked building things, then I got into welding and started making garden sculptures and it led up to me making lots of different metal art projects,” Abram said. “It’s cool for me to see the things I’ve made in other places besides our yard for people to enjoy.”
Ben also makes patterned fire bowls with a removable cooking-rack system and heat-tinted stainless steel wind bells, and he has exhibited at the Banbury Art Crawl in Eau Claire.
“People ask if I have a studio or showroom, but I just laugh and say, ‘No, I have a working shop,’” Ben said. “But sometimes, if I have time, there’s something outside, and yeah, it’s for sale.”