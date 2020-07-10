Katy Schultz of Fox Lake was elected president of the Professional Dairy Producers Board of Directors for the 2020-2021 year. Joining her on the executive committee are Janet Clark, Rosendale, as vice president; John Haag, Dane, as secretary; and Jay Heeg, Colby, as treasurer.
Schultz owns Tri-Fecta Farms Inc. with her siblings Kari and Nick. Schultz is the on-farm manager for daily operations, including livestock and employees. Clark and her husband Travis joined her family’s dairy, Vision Aire Farms, LLC in 2010. Clark manages the financials and calves. Heeg is dairy manager and human resource manager at Heeg Brothers Dairy LLC, which he owns and operates with brothers Mark and Gary. Haag owns and operates Haag Dairy, LLC, with his son Josh.
Other PDPW Board members include Dan Scheider, Scheidairy Farms, Freeport, Ill.; Ken Feltz, Feltz Family Farms Inc. and Feltz’s Dairy Store Inc., Stevens Point; Corey Hodorff, Second-Look Holsteins, LLC, Eden; Andy Buttles, Stone-Front Farm, Lancaster; and Steve Orth, Orthland Dairy Farm LLC, Cleveland.
The newly elected advisor is Roger Olson, Zinpro Corporation. Joining Olson as advisors are Paul Fricke, professor of Dairy Science and Extension Specialist in Dairy Cattle Reproduction, Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences, UW-Madison; Kurt Petik, Rabo AgriFinance; and Andrew Skwor, MSA Professional Services, Inc.