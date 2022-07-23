image2-2.jpeg

Bela Myre, left, and French exchange student Jeanne present the sign erected at Moon Lake Park.

 Photo submitted

An amazing paved trail system winds through Rice Lake, stretching nearly 15 miles in five loops from just south of downtown to the southern edge of the city.

But it had a problem. Few know the extent of the trail system, and people who came from outside the area — if they were aware of the trails at all — had difficulty finding them or a parking area.

