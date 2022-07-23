An amazing paved trail system winds through Rice Lake, stretching nearly 15 miles in five loops from just south of downtown to the southern edge of the city.
But it had a problem. Few know the extent of the trail system, and people who came from outside the area — if they were aware of the trails at all — had difficulty finding them or a parking area.
That’s where a few members of the Rotary Club of Rice Lake decided to step in with the help of $5,000 from a $50,000 Foster Friess donation to spend on erecting directional signs and building awareness of what Rotarian Craig Fowler calls the city’s “terrific gem.”
Fowler, Bruce Markgren and Kevin Jacobson began the Rotary project — in partnership with the city of Rice Lake and Barron County — about a year ago to design and build signs that recently have been popping up along the trail with more to come.
The work started on July 8 as volunteers Rob Buehler, Craig Fowler, Jake and Bela Myre, Kevin Jacobson, Dave Wilson and Jeanne, an exchange student from France, met to place large signs at the trails major intersections.
The project was billed as a way to draw awareness to the Cedar Side Loop, possibly the best know of the five loops as a majority of it runs along the east side of Red Cedar River from Allen Street at the north to a loop on its southern edge. But the trail system extends well beyond this.
While the project started out as plans to erect a few large-scale signs at important intersections and entrances, a donation from McCain Foods allowed the Rotary Club to place signs all along the trails.
“They paid for all of the signs and all of the materials,” Fowler said.
“McCain Foods is proud to be part of the Rice Lake community,” said plant manager Brian Goettl. “We are excited to share in improving the trail system. It is a great asset for the area and we look forward to more families and visitors utilizing this in the years to come.”
All of this a lot of information to try to sort out in a map in the head? That’s why besides erecting the signs with directions and mileage, Fowler, Jacobson and others helped to have a trail brochure with map printed up and produced a video showing the trail in all its glory.
The brochure, now available around Rice Lake, describes the trails and provides parking information. Perfect Imagery did the work and the Tourism Commission footed the bill for the first printing.
Fowler considers the investment in the trail well worth the money spent. In a presentation made at the lecture series Thursday at the U, he noted how the system boosted tourism, making an economic impact on Rice Lake.
The trail, open year-round and plowed during the winter months, also provides an avenue for exercising, an environmental buffer to the river and animal habitats.