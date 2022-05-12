Wisconsin order limits domestic bird movement
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has banned movement of domestic birds to all live events.
The ban was issued May 10, and includes all shows, exhibitions and swap meets. It was issued in response to the continuing outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in both domestic and wild birds.
An earlier ban applied only to poultry, but the new order includes all domestic birds. Pet birds, farm-raised game birds and others are all included in the order. It will remain in effect until 30 days after the last confirmed case of HPAI among Wisconsin domestic flocks.
The state is urging poultry owners to keep their flocks indoors when possible and to register their premises. Registration allows swift notification if an outbreak is found nearby.
To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekend). Reports also can be emailed to datcpanimalimports@wisconsin.gov.
Elk hunt applications close at month’s end
The application period for the 2022 Wisconsin elk hunt remains open through May 31.
Following several successfully managed Wisconsin elk hunts, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is planning the fifth elk hunt in state history this fall. Wisconsin's northern elk herd population, centered around Clam Lake, rose to 330 animals in 2021. The DNR anticipates growth in the herd again this year.
Elk hunting season is open from Oct. 15-Nov. 13 and Dec. 8-16, 2022. Successful applicants can hunt during either period. Only Wisconsin residents are eligible to receive an elk tag.
Wisconsin residents can purchase their elk license applications online through Go Wild or in-person by visiting a license agent. The application fee is $10 each and licenses are limited to one per person. The cost of an elk hunting license for the winners of the license drawing is $49. Winners will be notified by early June. Wisconsin residents can only draw an elk tag once in their lifetime.
In 2021, four bull elk tags were issued to state hunters and an equal number allocated to the Ojibwe tribes in accordance with treaty rights.
Jim Schmidt of Chippewa Falls drew his elk tag last year. After many scouting trips in the northern elk zone, he filled his bull elk tag.
Before obtaining an elk hunting license, all winners must participate in a Wisconsin elk hunter orientation. The class covers Wisconsin elk history, hunting regulations, elk biology and behavior, and scouting and hunting techniques.
The 2022 hunting season is expected to occur only within the northern elk management zone. While the state's central elk herd has grown steadily since reintroduction in 2015, it is not expected to be included in the 2022 hunt.
For more information on the elk hunt, visit the DNR's elk webpage.
New appointees join FSA state committee
The USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) has announced appointees who will serve on the Wisconsin USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) state committee.
Members of the FSA state committee are appointed by Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and are responsible for the oversight of farm programs and county committee operations, resolving program delivery appeals from the agriculture community, maintaining cooperative relations with industry stakeholders, keeping producers informed about FSA programs and operating in a manner consistent with USDA equal opportunity and civil rights policies.
Each FSA state committee is comprised of three to five members including a designated committee chair. The individuals appointed to serve on this committee for Wisconsin are:
• Committee Chair Joshua Tranel – Hazel Green
• Clara Hedrich - Chilton
• Tina Hinchley - Cambridge
• Joe Koch - Wilson
• Heidi Randall - Cambria
“The FSA state committee members play an integral role in the continuity of operations, equitable and inclusive program administration and ensure the overall integrity of services to the nation’s agricultural producers,” said Marcus Graham, FSA Deputy Administrator for Field Operations.
Dairy grant deadline approaching
People seeking grants from the Professional Dairy Producers Foundation to fund programs for dairy producers, students and consumers face a June 1 deadline. The organization will award grants of up to $5,000 to recipients.
Since 2010, Dairy’s Foundation has awarded more than $295,000 in grants to support vital programs that equip the dairy community with the latest tools and resources to be effective managers, leaders and ambassadors of dairy to their neighbors in rural and urban settings locally and around the globe.
Organizations with a tax status of 501(c)(3) or (5) may apply. Complete grant information is available at https://dairyfoundation.org/grant-seekers/. For more information, call 800-947-7379 or email info@dairyfoundation.org.