Sea Caves

Open water at the Apostle Islands sea caves likely means there will be no hiking on the Lake Superior ice to visit the mainland sea caves, which can draw tens of thousands of visitors when they are accessible.

 Photo contributed by Apostle Islands National Lakeshore

Open water along the shore of the Apostle Islands mainland sea caves likely means that once again, the scenic winter ice formations will be out of reach for visitors this year.

Julie Van Stappen, resource stewardship director for the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, said conditions at the ice caves vary between “pancake ice,” chunks of circular, loose floating ice that drift in and out of the shoreline, to open water with virtually no ice at all.