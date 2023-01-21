Open water at the Apostle Islands sea caves likely means there will be no hiking on the Lake Superior ice to visit the mainland sea caves, which can draw tens of thousands of visitors when they are accessible.
Photo contributed by Apostle Islands National Lakeshore
Open water along the shore of the Apostle Islands mainland sea caves likely means that once again, the scenic winter ice formations will be out of reach for visitors this year.
Julie Van Stappen, resource stewardship director for the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, said conditions at the ice caves vary between “pancake ice,” chunks of circular, loose floating ice that drift in and out of the shoreline, to open water with virtually no ice at all.
“What we are seeing is basically that the wind blows it in, the wind blows it out,” she said. “I hate to say it, but the last time we had good ice was 2015, and temperatures are warming.”
Van Stappen said this year’s conditions have been unusual, with a very cold early December and a January that has moved into the mid-30s. She said that the long-term forecast calls for continued mild conditions through mid February, when a short outbreak of colder weather could be expected.
“But other than that, it is supposed to be mild for the rest of the winter,” she said.
She noted that during the memorable ice years of 2014 and 2015, the ice cover on Lake Superior was over 90%.
“But right now we are below average,” she said.
Van Stappen said because the ice caves are so spectacular, they can draw tens of thousands of people to the area on a good year, when they are accessible on ice.
“But there are so many other things to see,” she said. “We are really trying to direct people to the many other wonderful things to do in the area. If you want to see the ice formations, you can hike on the trail. We do caution folks that the trail is not maintained, and we always recommend snowshoes or at least some kind of traction device and a pole, because some of the ravines are really steep and people need to be prepared to hike a little distance.”