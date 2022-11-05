My husband is a tough guy, so when Bruce tells me something “hurts bad” I know it’s awful. Since mid-June he’s dealt with debilitating back pain. The first time he got stuck in bed was after doing his prescribed stretches. After 30 minutes of struggling to sit up, he called my cell: “I need you.” I rushed in from working in the yard.

He was exhausted and humiliated. We had no idea this was just the beginning. His Adonis-like therapist told Bruce, “I’ve never seen a back as bad as yours; there’s not much I can do for you.” Spinal stenosis, arthritis, scoliosis, inflammation. Some days Bruce could walk outside or ride an exercise bike; other days he could only sit on a heating pad. He tried trigger point injections, which offered temporary relief.

Recommended for you