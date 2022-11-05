My husband is a tough guy, so when Bruce tells me something “hurts bad” I know it’s awful. Since mid-June he’s dealt with debilitating back pain. The first time he got stuck in bed was after doing his prescribed stretches. After 30 minutes of struggling to sit up, he called my cell: “I need you.” I rushed in from working in the yard.
He was exhausted and humiliated. We had no idea this was just the beginning. His Adonis-like therapist told Bruce, “I’ve never seen a back as bad as yours; there’s not much I can do for you.” Spinal stenosis, arthritis, scoliosis, inflammation. Some days Bruce could walk outside or ride an exercise bike; other days he could only sit on a heating pad. He tried trigger point injections, which offered temporary relief.
Months into this ordeal, Bruce spends a particularly painful night trying to sleep in a recliner. I tell him it’s another hour until his next dose of pain medication. Exasperated Bruce says, “This is getting ridiculous.” It’s the closest he’s come to complaining.
“Getting?” I ask. We both laugh.
I forbid Bruce from using the word “sorry” each time he asks me to put on his socks or refill his water or for any other help. I remind him that when Russia banned the word “war,” 15,000 people were arrested for using it anyway. My mantra is a borrowed Robert Frost line, “No way out but through.”
Days blur together for us. Late September we focus on getting to Wednesday’s MRI. Then Saturday morning Bruce’s pain is so intense that I take him to the ER. He is given a different muscle relaxant, which does little. The opioid epidemic continues to impact which drugs are prescribed; sometimes narcotics will offer the only relief for pain this bad.
One afternoon I ask Bruce if I can photograph him. Someday we might chuckle about the life preserver I positioned as a footrest. Or how I ripped the flaps off an Amazon box, set it on “John Updike: The Collected Stories” atop a patio table to reach the height of our recliner where he spends much of the day. All of his meds, remotes, Chapstick and phone are within reach. Or that I put his zip-up sweatshirt on backward so he could easily get out of it on his own. Before I snap the picture, he pulls the hood over his face. Oh how I treasure this photo.
Three months after Bruce’s initial problems begin an MRI shows fractured vertebrae, sometimes caused by the jolt of a sneeze or a cough. One time he reached for a flowerpot. Another he was brushing his teeth. His L1, 2 and T 12 vertebrae cracked.
A surgery date is set: 120 days after Bruce’s first compression fractures. For the rest of his life, he won’t be able to lift anything heavier than a gallon of milk. Bruce tells me, “No more buying you cases of beer.”
I watch a YouTube video of a vertebroplasty procedure. A tool resembling a hollow corkscrew bores into the bone, then a cement-like glue is shot in. All I can think of is spray-on insulating foam, a handyman’s friend.
The underlying cause of many compression fractures is osteoporosis, which affects half of all Americans over age 50. The numbers are startling: 50% of all women and 25% of all men will suffer a break in their lifetime due to “low bone density.” Fractures like Bruce’s might heal on their own in six months, a long time to endure what feels like a toothache in your back.
Fifty million Americans — 1 in 5 — live with “chronic pain,” which persists longer than 12 weeks despite medication or treatment. Anyone watching loved ones go through this can understand why they are three times more likely to develop depression and anxiety than those who live pain free; 10% of all suicides are linked to chronic pain.
As weeks become months, my usual coping mechanisms fail. Generally telling myself “It’s not always going to be this bad” — or even “Could be worse” — helps me through. One afternoon, I can’t shake the looming question, “What if Bruce never improves?” I drape myself across him and sob, more a wrecked release than sadness. Bruce pats my back. Finally, I say, “You must feel like doing this all the time.”
“I curse,” Bruce says. “Swearing makes me feel better.”
I’m reminded of my father’s last days at home, before he died of bone cancer. Same meds that barely touched his intense pain. Same tough guy stance. One night I was sleeping over because Dad hurt too much to get to the bathroom even with his walker. I fretted out loud about what we’d do if nature called. His catheter eliminated one worry.
He said, “You can’t dial 911 because a guy’s gotta poop.” The drugs made him think he was funny.
I grumbled that we’d waited too long to get a plan in place. A commode wouldn’t be delivered until the next day. He shot back, “You need to adjust your attitude.” Maybe this was his go-to Dad line or maybe he was right.
I stormed off to my childhood room — I was 50, he was 93 — and laid in bed contemplating how I could fix our current problem. Sometime after midnight I went out to his garage and poked around with a flashlight until I located a 5-gallon bucket. I set it near his recliner, the only place he could sleep. Dad watched as I attached his raised toilet seat.
“Voilà” I said. “Redneck commode.” He laughed and laughed. That night I understood why my parents seemed angry every time one of us eight kids was hurt or sick. Not inconvenience or cost — though there was that — but rather fear and helplessness. Exactly what I feel now when my husband is asleep in the recliner and I’m a few feet away on the couch. I don’t trust myself to hear Bruce from our upstairs bedroom. I don’t trust that he’d call out even if he needed me.
For a full month before surgery, I help Bruce into and out of the shower. No surprise: it’s easier to dress a kid than a 75-year-old. He can walk the 30 steps from living room recliner to kitchen counter, where I’ve placed a wooden rocker that he can get in and out of. A friend drops off her dead husband’s walker; I realize it’s better to be a caregiver than a widow.
I tell Bruce that looking after someone you love builds an enduring, intimate bond. He deadpans, “I’d rather build that in a more fun way.”