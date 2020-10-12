A Wisconsin nutrition bar business is making every effort to not make a mark — on the environment, that is.
GoMacro, based in Viola, a village of approximately 700 in southwest Wisconsin, is determined to make sustainability at the forefront of their operation and was featured in a recent “Sustainability Chat” from The Sustainability Institute.
The business began after Amelia Kirchoff, who operates the family-owned business with her daughter, Jola, was diagnosed with cancer in 2003. Kirchoff turned to a macrobiotic diet, which consists largely of grains, vegetables, beans and fruit, during that time, eventually creating cookies, pies and bars to fit into that diet from the kitchen of their farm.
Kirchoff’s bar recipe would turn into the beginnings of GoMacro, which officially launched in 2004. Production of the bars, which now include many different recipes, remained on the farm until 2011, when production moved into their Viola facility, which has undergone several expansions.
Macrobiotic values remain strong in creating the bars, said Tony Saarem, the company’s director of operations, but the bars also meet more dietary needs than that, including vegan and gluten-free diets.
The company’s line of nutrition bars are now sold through big names like Amazon and Whole Foods and can be found at thousands of retail locations nationwide.
In making its products, the company aims do whatever it can to be sustainable at every level.
The company has added solar panels to their production facility to generate renewable energy directly themselves. The remainder of the company’s energy comes from wind power, some of which is generated as locally as nearby Cashton, while much of it is generated regionally in North Dakota.
With Viola located in the Kickapoo Valley, it wouldn’t have been efficient to generate wind there, Saarem said. As it is, the Wisconsin climate isn’t particularly ideal for solar generation, with cloudy, snowy, dreary winters, but the company decided to still add the solar panels to their buildings in an effort to do whatever they could to be more renewable, he said.
The company is looking to expand again, but they remain “totally committed to being 100% green-powered” throughout the expansion, Saarem said.
The company’s renewable energy mission wasn’t destined to stop at their own facilities, though.
In addition to investing the resources to make GoMacro renewably powered, the company worked with Viola to make the entire village run on renewable power, which GoMacro works to ensure is at no higher cost to home and business owners than their electric bill would otherwise be.
It’s an effort and partnership that Saarem said he believes is the first in Wisconsin, if not the country. And while not every company has the resources to help power a whole town, Saarem said, he won’t be entirely happy until he sees a model similar to GoMacro and Viola’s implemented elsewhere.
Power is far from the only way GoMacro is working to be sustainable.
Among GoMacro’s certifications are those that name the company as organic, vegan, gluten-free and Non-GMO Project verified.
GoMacro’s bars contain “simple, whole ingredients (such as peanut butter, oats, brown rice and cranberries),” Saarem said.
The company is also exploring what they can to source ingredients locally, Saarem said, which can prove difficult due to the limitations of Wisconsin’s climate and growing season as well as difficulties finding sources that have the capacity to meet the growing company’s needs.
Wisconsin cranberries are being explored as one option, Saarem said, although they have yet to find cranberries here that are sweetened with apple juice instead of sugar. Getting locally sourced maple sugar is also an option being looked into, he said.
Packaging, which is more locally sourced, is designed to be environmentally friendly where possible, Saarem said.
Food scraps from build-up on the company’s production line are donated to local farms, Saarem said.
The decisions made to be more sustainable are well-supported throughout the company, Saarem said, and sustainability will remain a qualifier for business decisions going forward.