EAU CLAIRE — The schedule for area storm spotting classes has been released, with classes beginning in tandem with Severe Weather Awareness Week in April.
Severe weather has already made an appearance in the Midwest, with unusually powerful storms hitting Iowa earlier this month. Early March outbreaks happen almost every year, but they’re usually focused much further south.
Wisconsin’s Severe Weather Awareness Week is April 4-8, with the statewide tornado drills on April 7. The first Skywarn class to teach volunteers how to relay information about dangerous storms safely and quickly arrive in the area that same week. Classes are free and take about two hours.
Here’s a rundown of area classes by county:
Barron County
7 p.m. * Tuesday, May 3 at Emergency Operations Center, 1420 State Highway 25. Exact start time pending final confirmation.
Clark County
6:30 p.m. Monday, April 25 at the Curtiss Fire Station, 100 Matthias St.
Dunn County
7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 at the Menomonie Justice Center, 615 Stokke Parkway.
Eau Claire County
7 p.m. Monday, April 18 at the Augusta-Bridge Creek Fire Station, 745 Industrial Dr., Augusta.
3 p.m. Tuesday, April 19 at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, 3800 Starr Ave., Eau Claire. RSVPs requested by contacting Tyler Esh at 715-839-4736 or Tyler.Esh@co.eau-claire.wi.us.
5 p.m. Tuesday, April 19 at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, 3800 Starr Ave., Eau Claire. RSVPs requested by contacting Tyler Esh at 715-839-4736 or Tyler.Esh@co.eau-claire.wi.us.