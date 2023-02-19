PARK FALLS — Park Falls Police Department honored two of their own on Feb. 8, with letters of commendation and Life Saver pins for their actions in rescuing a resident who was near death from carbon monoxide at his residence last November.
Both officers were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after saving a life.
Derek Chambers, a semi-retired professional glass artist is converting a former church into a residence in Park Falls. He collapsed at home on Nov. 14, 2022 when found he had contracted rhabdomyolysis, a life-threatening condition that results in massive muscle loss. While returning from hyperbaric chamber treatment in Milwaukee on Nov. 17, he called a neighbor to turn his furnace on so the home would be warm upon arrival.
Within 20 minutes after arriving home Chambers’ friend discovered him unresponsive and called 911 before barely making it out of the house himself.
Park Falls Police officers Seth Fohr and Nancy Dehmlow responded to the 911 call, according to the letters of commendation.
Upon arrival, without knowledge of the man’s location, Fohr and Dehmlow entered the residence and searched until finding Chambers unconscious. All along the two officers were inhaling carbon monoxide, which was complicated by the physical task of dragging Chambers outside to safety.
Dehmlow recalls that it became more and more difficult to breathe and she was coughing uncontrollably by the time they were outside. Fohr went to the squad to retrieve an oxygen tank and an automated external defibrillator as she looked to Chambers, not knowing if he was alive.
“We kind of weren’t sure what his fate was and once we got him outside the door and that first groan that Derek made, I can still hear that at times, and it was just a wonderful sound,” Dehmlow said. “I knew at that time that Derek was alive.”
She yelled to Ford. “He moaned, there’s a moan!”
“That moment was life-changing for me,” she said.
As Dehmlow began to realize the seriousness of her own situation, she said the sight of the first emergency medical technician to arrive on scene was a wonderful feeling. She said the officers do feel better when medics and fire department personnel arrive at a scene but they don’t always express that appreciation.
“Boy, were we glad to see them,” she said, calling the scene a great example of the city’s emergency response teams.
The two officers, even though they were sick themselves, continued to prioritize their concern for the health and welfare of Chambers. They saw to it that fire and EMS attended to him first.
Dehmlow’s condition worsened to the point where she was transported to the Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls by ambulance, he said. Fohr was also affected but hadn’t realized the extent until he drove himself to the hospital to be checked out.
“They became ill from more than 60 seconds of exposure to carbon monoxide,” Ernst said.
Fohr said the support he and Dehmlow received before and at the hospital was “really amazing,” He said the same of his fellow officers who reached out to them both and to Chief Ernst for sitting with them at the hospital until he was sure they were going to be all right.
“It was extremely awesome,” Fohr said. “We’re a family here at the PFPD.”
As soon as he was able, a teary-eyed Chambers spoke to Ernst at the hospital. He was at no loss for words in expressing his gratitude for the quick and brave actions of the officers.
“I am so very thankful for these two officers and what they have done for me, to put their lives on the line and their families futures on the line and their safety,” Chambers said at the ceremony. “It means the world to me and I thank them very, very much.”
Chambers attended the award ceremony and brought a cake that read, “Thank you for saving my life.”
The heater pilot light was working but something in the system had cracked and leaked, Chambers said. He continued to recover in an unheated home for 35 days after the incident but that is doesn’t compare to the November ordeal.
Ernst said the two officers carried on a department tradition of self-sacrifice. Officers will do whatever it takes to help someone in need, he said.
Previous Life Saver awards were presented to Sgt. Dominick Koller, Chief Marvin Nevelier for actions taken when he was a sergeant, and Sgt. Robert Zoubek, who also received the 2021 Law Enforcement Hero Award from the First Responders Children’s Foundation for going into a burning building without personal protection gear before firefighters arrived which resulted in saving three lives.