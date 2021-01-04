Child care in Wisconsin is scarce, according to Emilie Amundson, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.
About 75% of rural zip codes in Wisconsin are defined as child care deserts, meaning there is less than one place providing care in some communities for three or more children.
That scarcity, Amundson said, can cause problems for employers and employees in rural communities.
“We’re losing a lot of talent because either we don’t have available or affordable child care in our communities, or parents are making the difficult decision to have to leave the workforce to care for kids,” Amundson said during a Dec. 17 presentation to the Wisconsin Board of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. “In order to sustain our rural communities, we really have to think about how to help buoy and bolster child care in the community, because we believe it’s unlocking long term sustainability of a workforce in the community.”
With more households having two working parents than ever before, child care has become critical to most Wisconsin families, Amundson said. However, she said, the child care industry is run on razor thin margins that make it difficult for the businesses to survive.
“I’m a mom of two recently school-aged children, and I could not have done what what I did during my career without that backbone of supportive childcare,” she said. “But the downside about child care is it’s so expensive. It’s more expensive than college tuition, and these are young families that are just getting on their feet.
“It’s a difficult thing to make work.”
This problem is exacerbated, she said, by the fact that the largely female workforce that that props up the child care industry in Wisconsin earns on average about $10 to $13 an hour. With the workforce that supports the industry taking home close to poverty wages, she said, it’s no surprise that the turnover rate for women in the child care workforce is over 40%.
“We’ve got affordability issues. We’ve got access issues. We’ve got workforce issues,” Amundson said. “The pandemic has really brought to the spotlight some of those child care conversations.”
Amundson said the early care and education, or child care, industry deserves a lot of credit for its efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Many programs never closed their doors, allowing essential workers the opportunity to continue their work.
“Child care is an industry that has defined itself during the pandemic as an industry that provides absolutely invaluable support to local economies, taking care of the essential workforce,” Amundson said. “It became a national hot-button topic about how do we get folks back to work if there is no place for the children to go during the day.”
The industry’s importance was recently highlighted in The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity’s “Rural Voices for Prosperity: A Report of the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity,” which was released in December.
The report from the Blue Ribbon Commission, which was created last January by Gov. Tony Evers to gather on-the-ground input from stakeholders throughout the state whose lives and livelihoods are tied to the vitality of the state agriculture industry, rural businesses and rural communities, recommended making child care funding a clear state priority (Department of Children and Families programs are currently run almost entirely on federal funds, Amundson said); foster the development of more private and public partnerships to develop and sustain rural child care options; and support child care professional development through mentoring and information sharing.
In the last 10 years the state has seen an almost 90% decline in care providers, driven largely by a drop in the number of people doing child care out of their homes, Amundson said.
“That is why we have those rural child care deserts,” she said. “When we look out in rural communities we see that a lot of our small family care providers — folks who run child care out of their homes — feel like they really need help with all the backend stuff, the paperwork, the purchasing, the payroll, the taxes. All of that can have a real chilling effect on folks’ desire to want to open a business that is so important to communities.”
Miranda Leis, DATCP Board chairwoman and project manager for CROPP Cooperative/Organic Valley, said Organic Valley looked at company-supported child care due to limited child care opportunities in Cashton and La Farge, where they are headquartered.
“We’re in one of those child care deserts,” she said. “Child care has been an uphill struggle.”
Leis said Organic Valley’s efforts to provide child care have been limited by the costs associated with the child care industry’s liability insurance, which she said is also a primary reason they are seeing a decline in in-home child care services.
“It definitely does deter people from starting a little business like that within their homes and helping out young mothers, enabling them to get to work,” Leis said. “It’s it’s a tough, tough problem, and we as a society would really need to look at it and say, ‘why are we not investing more in our children.’”
Amundson said the Blue Ribbon Commission’s recommendation to foster the development of more private and public partnerships to develop and sustain rural child care options is likely key to the industry’s future growth in rural communities.
“It’s going to take the workforce, it’s going to take large employers and communities saying, ‘We’re losing a lot of talent because either we don’t have available or affordable child care in our communities or parents are making the difficult decision to have to leave the workforce to care for kids,’” Amundson said. “We need to have the conversation about child care when we talk about what it means for a local economy to be strong, healthy, and family friendly and truly supportive of the kids and the families that live there.”