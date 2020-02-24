Growing up on their family’s Arcadia dairy farm, brothers Collin and Curtis Weltzien spent a lot of time together, both on the farm and as part of Arcadia’s chapter of FFA.
Now in their 20s, that trend has continued, making the brothers the first in the history of the Wisconsin FFA Association to serve together as Wisconsin state FFA officers.
“It’s something we are both extremely honored and humbled by,” Collin said. “Being elected to serve as a state officer and carry on the legacy of the FFA organization is a distinct privilege in itself. But the chance to experience it all with my brother alongside me is an honor ... . The stars aligned and gave us this once in a lifetime opportunity, and we’re doing everything in our power to make the most of it.”
Collin, 21, is serving the 2019-20 year as Wisconsin FFA Association president, while Curtis, 20, serves as the state treasurer.
The brothers grew up on their family’s 180-cow dairy farm, Weltzien Farms, near Arcadia. The 1,200-acre farm has 700 tillable acres and is run in partnership by the brothers’ dad, Keith, and uncles, Russ and Dan Weltzien.
Life on the family farm led them to life in FFA.
“We grew up hearing stories about our dad and uncles’ FFA experiences, so it was pretty much a no-brainer for us to get involved with FFA as soon as we could,” Collin said.
Collin started in FFA with the Creed Speaking competition during his freshman year, earning a third place finish at state. That experience jump-started the rest of his FFA career, he said.
Throughout his high school FFA career, Collin found success in the prepared speaking, extemporaneous speaking, and parliamentary procedure contests as well as the soil judging and dairy judging career development events. He received his American FFA Degree this past fall at the 92nd National FFA Convention.
As a high school FFA member, Curtis said his biggest accomplishment was placing first place in the Dairy Products CDE Judging at state two years in a row.
Watching his brother, Collin, serve as Wisconsin FFA Association vice president in 2018-19 convinced Curtis to take a shot at becoming a state officer.
“The biggest highlight of my FFA career was becoming a state officer,” Curtis said. “The places we’ve gone, people we’ve met, workshops we’ve facilitated, businesses we’ve toured nothing comes close to the experiences and memories we’ve made.”
Collin and Curtis both said their relationship and years spent working together has carried over to their work as state officers, representing the 21,000 Wisconsin FFA members.
“Our relationship has always been a very close one, and this year has been no different,” Collin said.
“In the last eight months, we’ve logged a few thousand miles, met a few thousand FFA members, and made a few thousand memories together, and we wouldn’t trade that for anything in the world.
“We’ve always been competitive with each other growing up. That competitive spirit has always pushed us both to do our best, and I’d say that’s definitely worked to our advantage as state officers as well.”
“We hold each other accountable to the highest degree of work we can attain,” Curtis said.
Collin said he has put 40,000 miles on his car in the last two years while attending to the duties required of a state officer, but the opportunity has made the rigors of the job worth it.
“Those miles come with a boat load of stories,” he said. “The most rewarding part for me is watching FFA members grow and succeed. Whether it’s witnessing high school FFA members tap into the experiences FFA has to offer or watching my teammates grow personally as leaders, impact thousands of lives, and come together as a family, I can’t help but smile when I see first-hand the life-changing impact this organization has on its members.”
Collin said the brothers are grateful to their parents, Keith and Karen, their younger brother, Connor, also an FFA member, and their FFA Advisors Kevin Whalen and Steve Schank for getting them to the position they are in with FFA.
In addition to their state officer duties, both Collin and Curtis are working toward degrees at UW-River Falls. Collin is a junior and Curtis is a sophomore, and both are majoring in agricultural business and minoring in dairy science.
Following graduation, the brothers plan to return home to become the fourth generation to operate Weltzien Farms.
“That’s been our dream since we were little kids, and we’re bound and determined to make it happen,” Collin said. “Farming and agriculture have been a part of me from the beginning and I plan to keep that way for the rest of my life.”
It’s a goal the brothers said FFA has helped make more attainable.
“If we can get along for a full year as state officers, farming together should be a breeze,” Curtis said.