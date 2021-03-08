Horseshoes are finding their way into places other than the bottom sides of horses’ hooves. Metal artists are using horseshoes create décor for home, garden and stable.
One of those artists is Brandon Gjestvang of Onalaska. Since December 2019, Gjestvang has been cutting, shaping and welding the crescent-shaped iron bars to create wall hangings and other decorative pieces.
“I do a few other things but I gravitated towards horseshoe art due to the versatility and demand I could foresee,” Gjestvang said. “I do some welding at my full time job but learned most of what I’ve done by trial and error.”
Although, he hasn’t had formal welding training, Gjestvang has worked with metal off and on. After seeing some examples of horseshoe crafts on Pinterest, Gjestvang decided to give it a try.
“I really enjoy working with my hands and creating unique products,” Gjestvang said. “I try to challenge myself a little bit.”
Gjestvang doesn’t have horses of his own, but horse-owning friends and relatives have asked him to make sculptures with their horseshoes.
“A coworker has horses and gave me a bunch of shoes and said ‘See what you can make out of these,’” Gjestvang said. “She even had draft horse shoes. She gave what I made as gifts.”
He generally uses quarter horse sized shoes but does have pony size for smaller pieces. The rigid metal can become pliable and joined together in Gjestvang’s hands to make sculptures such as flowers on stakes to add to the home landscapes. Or the sculptures can be sports-themed wall hangings, unicorns and cow faces and even uplifting messages.
He also works with cut nails to create sun bursts. Cut nails resemble nails made in colonial times and are generally used in restoration or remodeling projects. Their shanks are wedge shaped instead of being round as is the case of regular nails. Similar in form to horseshoe nails, cut nail lengths can vary from a few to as long as eight inches.
Gjestvang uses enamel paint to add color to the creations. This is especially desirable for those wanting sculptures promoting their favorite sport teams.
So far, most of the commissions Gjestvang has received have been by word of mouth and has taken the artwork to sell at local farmers’ markets. Photos of his work can be found on Facebook by searching Gjest Metal Visions. He has also posted on Facebook Marketplace.
He can be contacted via email at gjestmetalvisions@gmail.com.