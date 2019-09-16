MONROE — The Farm Aid festival is back in Wisconsin this year and attendees will have the chance to taste a true Wisconsin beer there — one brewed 100% with ingredients from one family farm in Green County.
Jeremy Beach, owner of Cheese City Beer Company, will be bringing close to 10 barrels of his “Agriculture Ale” to the event on Sept. 21 as part of HOMEGROWN Concessions, an area of the festival dedicated to offering attendees local and organic food and beverage options, with the majority of them sourced from family farms across Wisconsin.
Beach is excited to have his “Agriculture Ale” available on tap and in cans at the festival — something he may not have imagined happening three years ago when he started Cheese City Beer Company. After working for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C., Beach returned to Wisconsin with a crazy idea to pursue beer-making with a special twist.
“I had this idea to start my own beer company where I grew all the ingredients on the farm,” he said.
He’d seen local food movement trends erupting on the east coast, including the desire for consumers to know where their food comes from, who the farmer is that grew it and the process involved in getting that product into their hands.
“I thought it was a cool notion, and I wondered if it could be done for beer,” Beach said.
As it turned out, it hadn’t been done yet. To Beach’s knowledge, he is the first person in the Midwest, and possibly in the U.S., who is growing on a single farm 100% of what is going into his beer. He is also likely the only brewer in America who is using only the barley and hops grown on his own farm to produce a beer sold commercially.
Beach grew up on his family’s farm southwest of Monroe, and his parents still live there. His brother, Andy, is in the process of purchasing the farm from his parents, allowing Beach to continue to grow the ingredients he needs for his beer there — from hops to more specialized ingredients like aronia berries and hazelnuts.
Even the water used to make the beer is from the farm, with Beach filling totes of well water and taking them to the brewery to be made into “Agriculture Ale.” He refers to his beer as an “estate ale,” meaning all the ingredients are inclusive from one estate.
He hopes to engage those who drink his beer with a broader perspective about food and the supply chain, especially since all his ingredients are grown on his farm and can be grown on other farms all across Wisconsin with success.
“We can produce all these ingredients in Wisconsin and can incorporate local ingredients into other breweries too,” Beach said. “It’s a new alternative that I hope to promote as it gains traction — to get a movement going in the state.”
When he heard Farm Aid was coming back to Wisconsin, he knew he had to be part of it. He reached out to Farm Aid organizers and was able to submit his farm and beer’s story for the HOMEGROWN Concessions area of the festival. After a third party Farm Aid representative visited his farm and Cheese City Beer Company provided a sponsorship, Beach’s beer was approved to be offered as a local, sustainably sourced beverage at the festival.
Several other Wisconsin breweries will also have beers available at the festival, something Beach calls “a great opportunity for lots of Wisconsin breweries and businesses.”
“In some ways, I’m trying to promote awareness of the current state of agriculture and business with my beer,” Beach said. “Agriculture, more broadly, has become more centralized and we’re losing small farms during tough times.”
He’d like to see a group of stakeholders, farmers and consumers come together to see if there’s some positive effect to garnered from using local ingredients and trying new things.
“I think it’s an area where I see some opportunities for collaboration,” Beach said.
For more information on Beach’s “Agriculture Ale,” including where to find it, please visit cheesecitybeer.com.