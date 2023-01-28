Becky Iverson has been the organist at First Lutheran Church in Hayward for 28 years. On Sunday, January 22 she played her last notes for the congregation on the beloved Van Daalen organ.
She told the Record, when interviewed last week, that she planned on playing “Prelude on Beautiful Savior,” as her departing song. After the service, a cards and coffee celebration is planned for her in the church.
When asked if that was her favorite song, Iverson replied, “They’re all my favorite songs.”
Iverson seems destined to her music.
When she was growing up in Red Wing, Minnesota—her father a TV repairman and her mother a homemaker—Iverson said her parents got her a piano.
“We lived on the second story and to get upstairs you had to take outside steps. They hauled that piano up there for me. I was in third grade,” she said.
Neither of her other siblings ever played. Iverson took eight years of piano lessons from Professor Laukandt, who taught at the Redwing Seminary. She sang and accompanied the choir on piano in high school during her time in Red Wing.
Shortly after high school, Becky married Alan Iverson. They had three children: Sharon, Scott and Susan.
Alan served in the US Army for two years and then the family moved to Mankato, Minnesota where Alan went back to school. Becky said one of the churches in town needed an organist—the Salem Lutheran Church.
“I played in the church balcony, and Al directed the choir,” said Iverson.
Alan then graduated college and got his first teaching job in Albert Lea, Minnesota. The family moved there and Alan taught music at the high school.
While in Albert Lea, Becky took organ lessons from Professor of Music, Kim Kasling, who taught at St. John’s University.
“He played the organ at the Basilica in downtown Saint Paul,” Becky recalled, adding that she took lessons from him for at least 8-10 years.
While in Albert Lea, Becky said she played the pipe organ at Grace Lutheran Church.
Becky said she and Al had always talked about building a log home on a lake when they retired. They wanted to live in the Hayward area.
“We must have spent 10-15 years planning the home,” she said.
In 1995 their dream came true and they moved to Hayward and built their home on the Tiger Cat Flowage.
Becky first played piano at the Spider Lake Church in Hayward, but she heard that First Lutheran Church had a position open for Organist. She applied and got the position, along with being the Choir Director, too, at that time. Al sang in the choir, she said.
Asked what her favorite thing was about being the organist at First Lutheran, Becky said, “My life has been so good; I can’t pick one thing. The people, the pastors—I’ve been so blessed. I know that. Every thing is a God thing. It just happens. I don’t have to do a thing. I am grateful that everything comes my way. It’s always been a privilege to me to help people worship. I have to blame it on God.”
Becky will be moving to Cambridge, Minnesota to be closer to her children. She plans on continuing to play the organ there.