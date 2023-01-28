ivreson

Iverson

 Photo by Lori Thompson

Becky Iverson has been the organist at First Lutheran Church in Hayward for 28 years. On Sunday, January 22 she played her last notes for the congregation on the beloved Van Daalen organ.

She told the Record, when interviewed last week, that she planned on playing “Prelude on Beautiful Savior,” as her departing song. After the service, a cards and coffee celebration is planned for her in the church.

