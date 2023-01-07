MENOMONIE — For some, the journey to a complete education isn’t always easy. For others, it can feel like a monumental uphill battle.
UW-Stout graduate Kate Johnson, of Boyceville, has multiple learning disabilities, some severe. During her developmental years, she was informed by educators that she was “too disabled” and that she would never thrive in education, the university stated in a news release.
“I recall vividly, when I was younger, feeling as though my ability to advance in school would be a tumultuous mountain to climb,” Johnson told the university. “Honestly, a mountain I was not sure I could scale.”
However, with support from her mother, partner and an innate desire to continue her education, Johnson earned her master’s in clinical mental health counseling from UW-Stout on Dec. 17. She also earned her bachelor’s in service management with a concentration in nonprofit from UW-Stout in 2009, the university stated.
“I find myself feeling incredibly confident in the perseverance and grit which was born and forged within me throughout the journey,” Johnson stated. “I have learned through time and dedicated effort that difficult endeavors are possible no matter the mountains we face on our path. The perseverance built within has redefined the way I see the world and how we show up in it.”
Post-graduation, Johnson plans to earn her Licensed Professional Clinical Counselors credentials and then hopes to create a nonprofit to assist those experiencing homelessness, financial insecurity and co-occurring mental health diagnoses with gaining mental health care, according to the university.
“This is a fundamental need that is lacking in many state systems,” Johnson stated.
“I lost two very close relationships due to this, but I hope to use my knowledge gained to make an impact for those experiencing similar hurdles.”
Johnson told the university professors John Klem, Julie Bates-Maves and Andy Felton played important roles in helping her attain her education, as are the peers she “struggled beside, laughed with, connected with, at points burned out with and now celebrate with.”
Throughout her post-secondary education, Johnson said she struggled and grappled with her learning hurdles, and combated a fear of failure. Though she wasn’t initially certain she could belong in a master’s program, she said UW-Stout’s Disability Services — as well as the support of her professors, peers, loved ones and her canine companion, Maxwell — helped her navigate and overcome those fears.
“I realized my abilities were far greater than many people in my past life experience had given me credit for,” Johnson told the university. “Now I realize not only am I capable of accomplishing a hard thing, but my potential is boundless in many ways.”
Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.