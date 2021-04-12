As internet access — or lack thereof — in rural Wisconsin continues to be in the policy spotlight, a talking point has become something of a mantra:
Broadband isn’t a luxury anymore. It’s a necessity.
That sentiment was again front and center during an April 1 virtual Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection roundtable featuring officials, farmers and other stakeholders.
Estimates that more than 400,000 Wisconsin residents lack high-speed internet access are probably on the low end, according to Jaron McCallum, state broadband director for the Public Service Commission.
Incomplete mapping data — which McCallum said they’re looking at further improvement on — can lead to an obscured picture of the problem.
In rural Wisconsin, where much of the attention on lack of broadband is focused, missing out on broadband can mean missing out on other things, especially as the world moves more and more online.
Mark O’Connell, executive director of the Wisconsin Counties Association, said that while broadband access isn’t a guarantee of success, a lack of broadband is essentially a guarantee against success.
Small, local farmers can miss out on direct marketing opportunities, said Julie Bomar, executive director of Wisconsin Farmers Union.
And as cooperatives grow and expand throughout the state, broadband becomes necessary for success, and the ability to use internet communications proves to be essential, according to Dan Smith, president and CEO of Cooperative Network.
Adam Warthesen of Organic Valley said that their concern as a marketing co-op is for the ability of their employees to work from home, a practice that grew during the COVID-19 pandemic but something not everyone was able to do if they didn’t have sufficient internet access. Warthesen also said that they’ve watched as their farmer members have increasingly encountered the need to be able apply to Farm Service Agency or other farm programs online.
The opportunities that expanded and improved broadband access has for Wisconsin are endless, McCallum said.
But getting to that point is something that won’t happen overnight.
Wisconsin is trying to make headway, though. The approximately $200 million investment in broadband in Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-23 biennial budget proposal would roughly quadruple the previous investment, McCallum said.
Of that amount, $150 million would be funneled into the Broadband Expansion Grant Program, which has been quite competitive, McCallum said. The program awards grants to expand broadband in unserved and underserved locations.
Evers has also said he plans to allocate some of the $3.2 billion in funding the state will receive from the federal American Rescue Plan to broadband expansion. Efforts toward resolving the issue of broadband access have received bipartisan support.
In other governmental efforts to improve broadband, the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access was created via executive order last summer. A report from the task force is due June 30, McCallum said. Efforts and programs to address other areas related to broadband, such as affordability, device access and technical assistance, are also underway.
Not every rural area is an internet-access desert, of course. Shane Goplin, a Trempealeau County farmer, said he was fortunate to have access via fiber and a nearby cell tower.
But that kind of access isn’t equally available, and while Goplin said he’s thankful that his access is able to put him “in the driver’s seat,” “I feel guilty at times” for having that kind of fortune when others, sometimes just miles away, don’t.
In many cases, it’s that last mile standing between rural residents and internet access, Bomar said.
But broadband availability isn’t the only problem Wisconsin residents face when it comes to the internet.
O’Connell said that paralysis can occur at the local level from all the what-ifs that could be associated with broadband (is fiber the right choice, what if Amazon brings something to the area that might help, etc.). But communities at some point will just have to accept that whatever they choose, they will be something better in 10 years, and if they just keep waiting for the best option to make any moves, they’re always going to be waiting, he said.
Also, technical assistance for local communities is “truly needed,” said Joe Ruth of the Wisconsin Towns Association, calling it just as important as the funding for broadband access.
Technical assistance is an aspect the PSC and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation are looking at, launching a pilot program to provide that kind of help, McCallum said, but they received far more interest from applicants to that program than they’re currently able to provide.
For more information on PSC broadband efforts, visit psc.wi.gov/Pages/Programs/WBO.aspx.