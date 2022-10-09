Tim Risch, left, guides a giant pumpkin from his rural Park Falls patch to a waiting trailer on Sept. 29, with help from friends, heavy equipment operator Dan Koshak in back, and Lee Cuddeback at right. The pumpkin was hauled to the Nekoosa Giant Pumpkin Fest on Oct. 1, where the Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers weighed the pumpkin at 1,396.5 pounds, and his second “exhibition pumpkin” at 1,220 pounds, to take fifth and sixth place out of 37 entrees.
Tim Risch, left, readies a 500 plus pound pumpkin in his rural Park Falls patch, for Terry Wilson, executive director of the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, who hauled the pumpkin to town where it will be hollowed out and filled with candy for a kids pumpkin drop event on Oct. 29 at Triangle Park.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
If Linus is still looking for the Great Pumpkin, a Park Falls man may just have grown it.
Tim Risch surpassed his personal record with a 1,400-pound pumpkin that placed in the top five at the Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers weigh-in during the Nekoosa Giant Pumpkin Fest on Oct. 1.
Risch, a retired field biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, carefully hauled two fragile pumpkins to Nekoosa over the weekend. Despite their size, the pumpkins are surprisingly delicate. They have thin skin and the slightest bump could cause them to explode under their own weight.
The prize pumpkin weighed in at 1,396.5 pounds, which was about about 3.5 pounds shy of the 1,400 pound estimate Risch made before the weigh-in. The pumpkin might have weighed 100 pounds more without a divot on the bottom, he said.
“It still took fifth place,” Risch said.
Growers entered 37 pumpkins into the contest, which was nearly double what was expected this year, he said. Glenn and Margaret Martin of Kaukauna won first place with a 2,032- pound pumpkin, he said.
“It was over six feet across,” Risch said.
Risch had a second “exhibition pumpkin” that came in sixth place at 1,220 pounds. It didn’t come back home.
“I left the second one down there,” he said. “We dropped it from a crane there for kids to get seeds. It hit the ground and sank a few inches and exploded.”
There were approximately 20,000 people in Nekoosa for the festival, Risch said.
As for the Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers weigh-in, the volunteers are aging and becoming fewer, Risch said, adding that he returns to the event on subsequent days to volunteer where he is needed.
Risch started a pumpkin patch at his rural Park Falls home years ago to sell them along with the maple syrup he taps and manufactures. A few years ago he reserved larger spots in his garden to allow space for larger pumpkins to grow. Getting massive pumpkins is part seed genetics and part controlling the vine network. Proper management means a single pumpkin get much more water than it would if the vines were feeding several pumpkins.
Each year Risch perfects his art a little more, and the weight increases by hundreds of pounds. Once pumpkins reach huge sizes providing the pumpkins with all the water they need to grow can become a challenge. They can range from 15 to 115 gallons per day, depending where the pumpkins are in their growth cycle, he said.
Growers cover the pumpkins with blankets on frosty nights, or wet tarps on especially hot days. The water flow is controlled to prevent the pumpkins from exploding from too much internal pressure or collapsing under their own weight.
“It’s science, and nature,” he said.
Risch brought his larger pumpkin back from Nekoosa and it will sit on a trailer at the corner of Fourth Avenue South and Ninth Street throughout October with the exception of some other events. The pumpkin is meant to attract attention to the Fright Fest 2022 event on Oct. 29, where the 3 p.m. event will be the “Pumpkin Drop” at Triangle Park downtown.