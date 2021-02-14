The 2021 Professional Dairy Producers Business Conference will feature programming designed to help today’s dairy owners and operators develop and protect their employees on and off the farm. Scheduled for March 17-18, the conference will be held at the Kalahari Resort Convention Center in Wisconsin Dells.
The two-day event includes speakers who bring decades of experience and insights to helping dairy producers take their people management and leadership skills to the next level.
“Whether on dairy farms or in our homes and communities, we’ve all gotten through a challenging 2020 and are ready for ideas to motivate, encourage and support our teams,” said Katy Schultz, PDPW board president and dairy producer from Fox Lake.
Full program and registration information, including the PDPW Business Conference flier, is available at www.pdpw.org or by calling 800-947-7379. Reduced rates for students will apply, including for teens attending the youth-leadership sessions and full-time students 19 and older.
The program and location have been adapted to meet CDC-recommended guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic; the health and safety of attendees is of highest priority for PDPW and the Kalahari staff. While providing flexibility and comfort, capacities have been calculated for each room, with seating arrangements that allow attendees to reposition chairs to ensure safe distances. To promote social distancing during sessions, extra audiovisual equipment will be set up in overflow areas. All food and beverages will be individually served by Kalahari staff, and masks and hand sanitizer will be included in training kits for each attendee.