For decades, the grilled cheese sandwich has been dubbed a Wisconsin classic. With its signature slice of cheese melted between two slices of bread, grilled cheese sandwiches are a favorite for lunch time or an afternoon snack. The key to a delicious grilled cheese? It starts with real, Wisconsin cheese.
Wisconsin cheese is all about quality. Whether you prefer squeaky fresh cheese curds or 10-year-old aged cheddar, you can bet that if it was made in Wisconsin, it will be top notch. At the recent 2020 World Championship Cheese Contest, Wisconsin not only received more awards than any other state, but also than any other country. When the results were tallied, Wisconsin cheesemakers, butter and yogurt makers together earned 45 Best of Class awards. The next closest state or country was the Netherlands with 10.
All across the globe, Wisconsin is recognized for producing consistent, high-quality cheese. To ensure our cheese upholds this reputation, the standards for making cheese in our state are high. Wisconsin is the only state in the nation that requires a license to make cheese. To receive a license, an interested person must spend time working under the supervision of a current licensed cheesemaker and pass a written exam. Thanks to this licensing process, you can be sure every time you select Wisconsin cheese that your product was created with quality in mind.
Although it’s hard to beat the original grilled cheese (two slices of wheat bread and a slice of cheddar), a trend in gourmet food has taken grilled cheese sandwiches to a whole new level. Unique combinations of bread, cheese and numerous toppings have led to endless varieties of this classic.
If you’re looking to spice (or sweeten) up your grilled cheese sandwich routine, I’ve put together a few simple tips that can help.
1. Don’t be afraid to switch up your bread. Starting your sandwich with a unique bread such as marble rye not only adds flavor, but also visual appeal.
2. Add flavor complexity to your sandwich by choosing more than one type of cheese. With over 600 styles, types and varieties of cheese made in our state, the possibilities are endless.
3. Shred or grate your cheese, rather than slicing. This will help the cheese melt faster and more evenly.
4. Build up your creation with local deli meats, fresh Wisconsin vegetables, or maybe even an apple slice!
5. For the perfect golden brown finish, always spread a thin layer of real Wisconsin butter on the outside of each slice of bread.
Whether you are craving a sweet or savory grilled cheese sandwich, remember to always choose real, Wisconsin cheese. It’s easy to do — just look for the “Proudly Wisconsin Cheese” logo when you shop. When you choose to buy Wisconsin-made cheese, you are supporting farmers, truckers, processors and cheesemakers in our state. This keeps dollars local, supports our communities and ensures we can all enjoy a classic Wisconsin grilled cheese sandwich for long to come.
Alice in Dairyland Abigail Martin can be reached at DATCP, 2811 Agriculture Drive, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53718 or DATCPAlice@wisconsin.gov.