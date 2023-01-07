The 50 people gathered in the parking lot of Northwood Technical College knew exactly what they were hoping to see. Phyllis, an eagle injured in November, was ready to be released back into the wild.
Winged Freedom Raptor Hospital of Spooner had taken care of Phyllis since she was discovered injured near Drummond on Nov. 7. She had evidently been struck by a fast-moving vehicle resulting in a fracture to her coracoid, the eagle equivalent to a human collarbone.
“It really takes a high impact to break that bone,” said veterinarian Kim Ammann, who founded the raptor hospital and oversees the rehabilitation of eagles, owls and hawks. “The nice thing about coracoid fractures is we don’t need to pin them or do any surgery, they’ll heal on their own.”
A state Department of Natural Resources warden named Phillip had picked up Phyllis, a mature female eagle, and handed her off to Dennis and Sue Dunn, volunteer rescuers and transporters with the raptor hospital.
“We try to give the bird the name of the person who found it, or the name of the lake or community, etc.,” Ammann said. “The warden’s name was Phillip, and we couldn’t name her that.”
The broken bone wasn’t the only medical issue. At the raptor hospital Ammann not only kept an eye on Phyllis’ rehabilitation as she got back into flying fitness, the veterinarian also treated the raptor for lead poisoning, which was probably the result of eating fish with lures, ducks with lead sinkers or deer gut piles containing lead bullet fragments.
Phyllis was fit to fly on Sunday and raring to go judging by her jostling of her container box. Two Rice Lake residents — Mark Loehlein and Laurie Broome — co-sponsored the raptor’s release.
Loehlein said he wanted to help because of his love for all wild animals.
“I feel like we take enough from them we need to give them something back,” he said.
Broome sponsored the release as a unique gift to her mother, Liz, for Mother’s Day.
“When I was growing up we never saw eagles,” Broome’s mother said. She considered it a privilege to see the birds thriving in the wild.
On Sunday Phyllis was healthy and her lead levels were low. Ammann told the crowd to watch closely, as the raptor was not going to hang around.
“You’re going to see her for about three seconds,” the veterinarian said. “She wants nothing to do with humans.”
Phyllis was then released to oohs, aahs and clapping from the crowd. She took flight away from the spectators, heading out over the campus. Ammann said she did not have the budget to band or place a tracker on the raptor, but she wished that she did.
Winged Freedom is a nonprofit organization staffed solely by volunteers, including Ammann herself. The hospital cared for 96 raptors in 2022, and Ammann said the numbers of birds brought to the facility increases every year. The hospital gratefully accepts donations of money and food, such as fish, for the raptors in their care.
For more information on Winged Freedom Raptor Hospital, visit wingedfreedomrh.com. Anyone who finds a raptor that they think needs help can call the hospital at 715-781-2595.