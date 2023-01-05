The 50 people gathered in the parking lot of Northwood Technical College knew exactly what they were hoping to see. Phyllis, an eagle injured in November, was ready to be released back into the wild.

Winged Freedom Raptor Hospital of Spooner had taken care of Phyllis since she was discovered injured near Drummond on Nov. 7. She had evidently been struck by a fast-moving vehicle resulting in a fracture to her coracoid, the eagle equivalent to a human collarbone.