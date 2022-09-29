Police are convinced that a carjacking suspect who has been on the run for a week hid in a house north of Washburn for several days.
Residents of a home on Howell Road — the same general area in which police had been searching for Seth Genereau since Sept. 23 — returned after several days away at about 4:30 p.m. Sept. 28 to find a man matching Genereau’s description in their home.
The man fled and police later discovered evidence that he had been holed up there for some time.
“He consumed a lot of food so it’s possible he was there for days,” Bayfield County Chief Deputy Andy Runice said Thursday. “We did find some articles of clothing that he was wearing when he last was seen, so we do believe now it was Seth Genereau.”
The event was the latest in a series that included a multi-county chase after a carjacking, and Genereau has proven adept at eluding authorities.
Prior to the home encounter, Genereau was last spotted on a surveillance camera on Sept. 23 wearing jeans and a blue shirt. When he escaped the Howell Road home, he was dressed in tan clothing, Runice said.
“Our concern is the fact that he now has entered into a home,” Runice said Thursday morning. “Now that it’s morphed into burglary, we’re concerned he will try to enter other occupied homes. We’re meeting with residents in the area, telling them to keep doors locked and if you see anything, alert us immediately. Keep keys out of vehicles, and if you have camera systems let us know if they see anything.”
The 23-year-old New London man faces charges of robbery, vehicle theft and abuse of an elderly victim after he carjacked a van at a gas station in Clintonville, knocking its elderly owner to the ground, police said.
Iron County deputies spotted the stolen van and chased it through Ashland County and into Bayfield County where it crashed into another vehicle. The driver continued fleeing, turning onto Friendly Valley Road where the suspect stole another vehicle and tried to get away, but the vehicle got stuck.
The suspect then ran into the woods, sparking a multi-day search by officers, tracking dogs and drones. When captured Genereau likely would face a slew of charges in Iron, Ashland and Bayfield counties connected with the original chase and now the Howell Road burglary, police said.
Runice said officers had drones flying again Wednesday and Thursday as officers continued “talking with locals to make sure they’re all aware, making sure this guy isn’t poking into another house.”
Runice said officers have found no evidence that Genereau has stolen a weapon or otherwise armed himself, but still advised people to treat him with caution and alert police immediately if they see him.
Family members on social media have said Genereau suffers from a mental illness and never has been in trouble or been violent in the past.
“We are certain he’s still in the area,” he said. “We believe he’s trying to stay out of the city – I cant disclose why, but we know he can see the city, can see the lights and where the vehicles would be, and he’s a mile or two away but he hasn’t tried to make it there.”