Seth Genereau

Genereau

Police are convinced that a carjacking suspect who has been on the run for a week hid in a house north of Washburn for several days.

Residents of a home on Howell Road — the same general area in which police had been searching for Seth Genereau since Sept. 23 — returned after several days away at about 4:30 p.m. Sept. 28 to find a man matching Genereau’s description in their home.

