Farmers across the the country are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on their mental health, even more so than rural adults in general, according to a recent American Farm Bureau Federation poll.
The poll, conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of AFBF last month, surveyed a national sample of 2,000 rural adults regarding mental health. Full survey results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 points.
The poll results indicate that farmers and farmworkers are more likely than rural adults as a whole to say that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their mental health. Sixty-six percent of farmers and farmworkers indicated that the pandemic has impacted their mental health “some” (28%) or “a lot” (38%), while a total of 53% of rural adults said the same.
Farmers and farmworkers were also more likely to say that they have felt nervous, anxious or on edge during the COVID-19 pandemic than rural adults were, by a comparison of 65% to 55%. Feeling tired or having less energy, feeling down or depressed, and difficulty sleeping were other issues that half or more rural adults (as well as farmers and farmworkers specifically) said that they’ve experienced during COVID-19.
Sixty-one percent of rural adults and 65% of farmers and farmworkers said that the COVID-19 pandemic specifically has impacted the mental health of rural communities.
In general, the percentage of rural adults who said they were personally experiencing more mental health issues than a year ago was 56%. Fifty-eight percent of farmers and farmworkers responded the same way.
The survey also tracked the results of a similar survey done in April 2019, pre-pandemic. Compared to the first wave of the survey, an additional 4% of rural adults (total 64%) in the latest survey think that social isolation has at least some degree of impact on farmers’ mental health (the poll itself does not suggest any causal relationship between the COVID-19 pandemic and increased response to the social isolation question).
Among farmers and farmworkers specifically, the percentage who consider social isolation to have at least some impact on farmers’ mental health jumped from 46% in the first survey to 68% in the second.
In other topics seen as impactful to farmers’ mental health, half or more of the rural adults surveyed said that financial issues (60%); fear of losing the farm (54%); an uncertain future (51%); and the state of the farm economy (50%) impact farmers’ mental health “a lot.”
“My takeaway from this survey is that the need for support is real and we must not allow lack of access or a ‘too tough to need help’ mentality to stand in the way,” AFBF President Zippy Duvall said in a press release. “We are stepping up our efforts through our Farm State of Mind campaign, encouraging conversations about stress and mental health and providing free training and resources for farm and ranch families and rural communities. The pandemic added a mountain of stress to an already difficult year for farmers and they need to know that sometimes it’s OK not to be OK, that people care, and that there’s help and hope.”
AFBF’s Farm State of Mind is one of several resources available to farmers who are struggling. The resource compiles information related to mental health, including crisis lines, treatment centers, tips to help someone who’s struggling and resources for managing anxiety and stress. More on Farm State of Mind is available at farmstateofmind.org.
In Wisconsin, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is launching another resource to help farmers and farm couples who want or need support.
Starting in February, the Wisconsin Farm Center, which is part of DATCP, will hold a series of virtual farmers support groups that are open to farmers and their spouses at no cost.
Groups are offered at three different dates and times to accommodate schedules: 8 p.m. on the first Monday of every month; 1 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month; and 8 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month (for farm couples).
The sessions will be led and moderated by peer leaders — farmers who have experienced stress and anxiety themselves — and a licensed mental health provider with experience in serving farmers will be on hand for additional support, according to a press release.
The Zoom sessions are limited to 20 attendees per session (a couple counts as one attendee). Participants can be located anywhere in Wisconsin.
“These groups are designed to bring farmers and farm couples together so they can share ideas, provide encouragement and support each other through challenging times,” Jayne Krull, director of DATCP’S Ag Resource and Promotion Bureau, said in a press release.
In addition to the virtual support sessions, the Farm Center continues to offer a variety of other resources for struggling farmers, including a 24/7 Farmer Wellness Hotline (1-888-901-2558); farmer tele-counseling sessions; counseling vouchers; a podcast; and programming related to financial planning, veteran farmer assistance, herd-based diagnostics and mediation and arbitration.
More information on the resources that the Farm Center offers, including how to register for the virtual support group sessions, can be found at farmcenter.wi.gov.