See conservation in practice at a local prairie walk on July 23 at the Jeff and Molly Keller property, W775 Spring Prairie Road, just west of Burlington. This unique property features prairie restorations at several stages of maturity, wildlife food plots and woodlands.
Keynote speaker Abigail Derby Lewis, director of the Conservation Tools Program in the Keller Science Action Center at Chicago’s Field Museum, will kick off the day with a presentation on monarch butterflies and pollinator habitat conservation. Several other ecologists from the Field Museum will be on hand to share their knowledge of regional plants and wildlife.
Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., with the presentation beginning at 9 a.m. A guided walk of the property will follow and conclude with a catered picnic lunch. This is a rain or shine event, and guests should come prepared with appropriate clothing and footwear, water, sunscreen, insect repellent and chairs or blankets for seating during the program and lunch.
Register for the program by July 16; details can be found at https://kenosha.uwex.edu/prairie-walk. Online or mail-in registration is available.
For more information about the program or registration, contact Tom Oasen at tom.oasen@wi.usda.gov, 262-723-3216, ext. 2, and 262-878-3353, ext. 2, or Leigh Presley at 262-857-1948 or leigh.presley@wisc.edu.