Blake Richard, a Park Falls resident who is attending Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin and majoring in Natural Resources, had the honor for a second consecutive year to have one of his duck photos selected for the highly competitive 2022 Ducks Unlimited calendar. Blake has had a long interest in wildlife photography and duck hunting.
The Mission of Ducks Unlimited is to “conserve, restore, and manage wetlands and associated habitats for North America’s waterfowl.” Ducks Unlimited will be celebrating 85 years of conservation work in 2022.
With the help of 52,000 passionate volunteers and supporters like Blake, over 15 million acres have been conserved through a science-based approach across North America. These protected habitats also benefit a host of other wildlife species besides waterfowl, and people too who recreate on these lands and waters.
What are wetlands and why are they important to wildlife and all of us?
According to Ducks Unlimited, wetlands include swamps, marshes and bogs that provide numerous beneficial services to people, fish and wildlife. Some of these services include protecting and improving water quality, providing fish and wildlife habitats, storing floodwaters, and maintaining surface water flow during dry periods. In addition, wetlands filter drinking water, refill groundwater reservoirs, help prevent flooding, protect coasts from hurricanes, and provide recreational opportunities for birders, hunters, anglers and boaters.
If you are an outdoors person, who wouldn’t want to be part of an organization like that? Check out their website (ducks.org) to find out more, become a member, or order the 2022 calendar (click on ‘shop’) with Blake’s award-winning pair of ring-necked ducks along with many other spectacular duck pictures for the other months.
Blake’s duck photo graces the month of April that includes some important dates including April 8-10, 2022 Ducks Unlimited Expo; April 21, 1838 when conservationist John Muir was born; April 22, 2022 Earth Day that originated in Wisconsin, and April 26, 1785 when wildlife artist and conservationist John J. Audubon was born. April 14 also denotes the date the first wave of breeding mallards arrives in the U.S. and Canadian prairies. Interesting phenological information on other duck species is found throughout the calendar.
Please help Ducks Unlimited save and manage wetland habitats for all the wildlife that call nature’s wetlands their home by ordering a calendar today.
The private Nature Education Center in Fifield operated by Tom and Mary Lou Nicholls is open seasonally by appointment only.