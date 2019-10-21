Organizers of one of the largest youth conventions in North America are expecting over 70,000 people to travel to Indianapolis Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 for the 92nd National FFA Convention, with FFA members, advisors, parents, alumni, supporters and FFA enthusiasts from around the country preparing for the big convention next week.
One Wisconsin FFA member in particular, Amelia Hayden, has been keeping busy ahead of the national convention, where she will be competing against 44 FFA members from across the country to be one of six to serve the National FFA organization as an officer. Hayden is also a finalist for the American Star in Agriscience Award — one of four finalists in this specific area that demonstrate outstanding achievement with their agriscience-based supervised agricultural experience.
This is the fifth trip to the national convention for Hayden, a sophomore studying microbiology at UW-Madison.
“When you walk in, you see a sea of blue jackets,” Hayden said, describing the atmosphere of the event. “It’s a cool gathering of the whole FFA community. Within your area (of the state), you know there are a lot of chapters but you don’t realize just how big it is until the convention.”
Hayden grew up in Sharon, a village in Walworth County near the Wisconsin-Illinois border. After taking an animal science class in high school that sparked her interest in agriculture, she joined Big Foot FFA as a freshman.
“I liked agriculture and all the people involved,” she said. “I started by getting involved with the Agriscience Fair and then just got involved in every aspect after that.”
She added that the two things she enjoys most about participating in FFA are her agriscience experiences and helping others in service. Hayden has also learned a lot from FFA, including how to transfer skills into a career and help others develop skills that can then transfer into a career.
“Just try one thing,” she said as advice to someone thinking about joining their local FFA chapter. “You don’t have to commit to everything. And if it’s something you really enjoy, it can inspire you to explore more.”
In high school, Hayden served as FFA Reporter her junior year and as the Chapter President her senior year. Her dedication to FFA led her to serve at the state level as well; Hayden was State Vice President in 2017-2018 and just retired from her role as State President in June after serving in that capacity in 2018-2019.
Now she has her eyes set on serving nationally, participating in several training opportunities in Texas, Minnesota, Washington, D.C., and Wisconsin to prepare her for a potential position with the National FFA. After all her preparation, she will participate in a week-long interview process, with a nominating committee of nine FFA officers making a final decision at Convention.
“It would be an amazing opportunity,” she said. “It would be an opportunity to connect FFA members to the agriculture industry and to careers they could get involved in within the agriculture industry. I could connect those two groups.”
Serving as a national FFA officer is a huge responsibility. National officers log 300 days of travel across the country and take a year off of school to represent FFA for a year. In FFA’s 90 plus year history, six Wisconsinites have had the privilege of serving nationally for FFA — with Hayden aiming to be the seventh.
“I’ve definitely been busy, but for sure, it’s worth it,” she said.
Wisconsin represented in IndianapolisTwenty-eight students from Wisconsin will be participating in the National FFA Agriscience Fair this year, showcasing projects in animal systems; environmental services/natural resource systems; food products and processing systems; plant systems, power, structural and technical systems; and social science.
This year’s students include Abigail Sykora, Katie Reimer, Hadly Skaw, Autumn Palmer, Caleb Gotham, Wyatt Gotham, Evelyn Cody, Aliya North, Cole Pederson and Jaidyn Simmons, New Auburn FFA; Caroline Ott and Kyle Dewick, Wrightstown FFA; Melissa Konkel, Bryce Peterson, Olivia Peterson and Amanda Bender, Big Foot FFA; Megan Schultz, Adams-Friendship FFA; Kayla Reed and Kaelyn Sumner, Pulaski FFA; Kelli Sager and Brayden Hahn, New London FFA; Clare Viau, Stevens Point FFA; Trinity Foster and Alexis Voigt, Wausau FFA; Connor Esch, Union Grove FFA; and Ella Woodworth, Madison Russell and Reagan Russell, Shullsburg FFA.
Several Wisconsin FFA chapters will be competing for National FFA Star Chapter Awards on Oct. 31, including Adams-Friendship, Badger, Beaver Dam, Big Foot, Cochrane-Fountain City, Columbus, Denmark, Freedom, Granton, Lodi, Manawa, Prairie Farm, Sauk Prairie, Shullsburg, Spooner, Stanley-Boyd, Stevens Point, Thorp, Tomah, Verona, Waupaca, Waupun, Weyauwega-Fremont, Whitehall and Winneconne. Weyauwega-Fremont FFA is also a finalist for the Premier Chapter Award, which recognizes top chapters with innovative activities that grow leaders, build communities and strengthen agriculture.
Honorary Awards will be presented on Nov. 1, with Wisconsinites Heidi Clausen, Kory Dahlen, Roger King and Mark Strohschein receiving Honorary American Degrees. Mark Olsen, Denmark FFA alumnus, and Janet Schneider, Campbellsport FFA alumna, will receive a National Outstanding Achievement Award. Denmark FFA alumni will also be recognized as a regional finalist for the Outstanding Chapter Award.
One hundred nineteen Wisconsin American FFA Degrees will be presented on Nov. 2.
Thirteen students from Wisconsin will also be competing for National Agricultural Proficiency Awards, which honor FFA members who have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers through supervised agricultural experiences. Competing in nearly 50 areas ranging from agricultural communications to wildlife management, these Wisconsin students are Kyle Propson, Denmark FFA; Lauren Dykes, Weyauwaga-Fremont FFA; Colin Wussow, Bonduel FFA; Niamh Sexton, Waupaca FFA; Dara Stichert, Marshfield FFA; Tyler Garden, Pittsville FFA; Kendra Preissner, Kiel FFA; Everlah Riley, Waupaca FFA; Katelyn Loehrke, Weyauwega-Fremont FFA; Carson Lobdell, Darlington FFA; Makayla Konkol, Amherst FFA; Levi Alsum, Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA; and Kayla Reed, Pulaska FFA.
Earning awards in leadership development at this year’s Convention are Kelly Herness, Whitehall FFA; Jackie Rosenbush, Spooner FFA; Jacqueline Wisinski, Stevens Point FFA; and Ben Styer, Menomonie FFA. Shullsburg FFA and Denmark FFA will also receive awards for their leadership development.
To follow coverage during the 92nd National FFA Convention, visit convention.ffa.org.