Ashland’s Kay Price-Lee guesses she has sewn upwards of 500 baby blankets over the past 10 or 12 years, giving most away to friends and family members with infants.
She also has made them for women’s shelters in both Ashland and Bayfield.
So it was natural when news broke about the horrors of war in Ukraine to want to help out with her singular specialty.
“I saw women with little babies who had become refugees, and I just wanted to help however I could,” she said recently, in the basement of the Washburn Public Library where she and fellow members of the Chequamegon Quilting Guild were cutting fabric and sewing hems and borders to create blankets ready to keep tiny Ukrainian babies warm.
“I sew a lot and I have an over-abundance of material. When I heard about the poor women in Ukraine, I thought we had to do something for these poor women,” she said.
What Price-Lee did was to grab an armful of material and enlist a few of her quilting-guild friends to haul their sewing machines to the library basement and get busy sewing with a goal of creating 100 large crib-size baby blankets before May 30.
Price Lee said quilters turned out in force — so many that she upped the goal to 200 blankets.
“We have about 12 or 14 people sewing for the project,” she said. “If we can make more than 100, we are just going to keep right on sewing.”
Price-Lee said that Walmart has donated material, as have other members of the quilting guild. She also has enlisted friends in California, who are busy with their own needles and thread and shipping blankets to the effort.
At the end of May, Price-Lee and her daughter will load up the completed blankets and head to Milwaukee and the Saint Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church.
“From there they will be shipped to St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Poland, and they will distribute them to refugee women in Poland,” she said.
About 2 million refugees have crossed the border into Poland. And they’re the lucky ones; news outlets have documented thousands of civilians, including children, who have been killed in the fighting that President Joe Biden has likened to genocide.
“My heart just breaks,” Price-Lee said. “I can’t watch the news anymore. I can’t even fathom what it must be like. We are so blessed to live in America.”
In addition to making a small mountain of baby blankets, Price-Lee and her husband Larry will take in a Ukrainian refugee family if possible.
Fellow quilter Lu Ann Opperman said she volunteered to stitch for the effort for a simple reason:
“Because it’s needed,” she said. “There is nothing we can do over in Europe right now, but we need to let people know that we care about them.”
Another volunteer, Peggy Hegstrom, said she also has been moved to act by stories of refugees trying to make their way out of the fighting.
“They’ve been uprooted, and now they have a country that is accepting them, but it’s not like being at home,” Opperman said. “When I sew one of these quilts, I can just picture a little baby’s face with the blanket wrapped around it. It brings tears to my eyes when I think of how awful these children are being treated, and what they face in the future.”
Both women said they took comfort knowing they were able to help, even if only in a small way.
“It warms my soul to know that someone will find comfort in this,” Hegstrom said.