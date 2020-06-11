There is still time to enter this year’s 10-category, juried-and-judged Great Wisconsin Quilt Show Quilt Contest. Quilters can enter up to four quilts in the contest, which awards cash prizes for best of show, first-, second- and third-place honors in each of the 10 categories, and a viewers' choice award. Quilt contest entries must be submitted by June 30.
Last September, nearly 300 quilts were accepted into The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show Quilt Contest. Winning entries came from across the U.S. A gallery of the 2019 award-winning quilts, contest rules and entry forms can be found at QuiltShow.com.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 16th annual Great Wisconsin Quilt Show will be an online-exclusive, virtual experience this Sept. 10-12. Details are still being worked on; watch QuiltShow.com for updates.
Entries are also sought for the Kids’ Quilt Challenge and the Botanical Quilt Challenge. Complete contest details and entry deadlines for these challenges can be found at QuiltShow.com.
The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show is presented by PBS Wisconsin and Nancy Zieman Productions LLC. Proceeds from The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show help support PBS Wisconsin programs and community outreach projects.