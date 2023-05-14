EAU CLAIRE — James Peters grew up playing mass-market games such as Monopoly and Clue, but his interest in modern board-gaming reached another level about a decade ago when a friend introduced him to the hobby.
“After about five or six years of literally playing over 50 games,” Peters, who resides in Lake Hallie, said, “I started thinking about creating one of my own.”
And having around 10 years of work experience in the nonprofit sector — including positions with the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley and the HSHS Sacred Heart/St. Joseph’s Foundation — provided the theme for the game.
“When I started thinking about worker placement and resource development,” Peters said, “it immediately clicked that those mechanisms could be applied almost perfectly to simulate the fundraising element of a nonprofit.”
Hence, Capital Campaign was born. It is a Euro-style game, which, according to Peters, means that, “Themes are often agricultural or Mediterranean or other passive themes.”
“Players do not ‘attack’ or directly cause harm, but rather try to play a better game than the others by applying a stronger strategy in how they gather resources and use those resources to buy, build or otherwise achieve victory points,” Peters added. “There is usually very little or no luck involved.”
Humble beginnings
It took over four years to develop Capital Campaign. The concept stage involved scribbled index cards, drawings on paper, and rough and simple graphic layouts, said Peters, a Regis High School and UW-Eau Claire graduate.
“Most of the development involves playtesting,” he said. “Finding friends and family and gaming groups and events to playtest your games.”
Capital Campaign was playtested more than 200 times by around 60 people.
Michael Greiner, a member of the Eau Claire Board Game Group that has grown to nearly 800 members on Facebook and meets regularly, “broke” the game more than any other playtester.
“Breaking the game typically refers to exploiting a potential flaw to make the game unplayable or, in most cases, to always win,” he said. “Also, in the playtest I would ignore elements of the game to see it they weren’t needed and just added noise.”
Greiner will be on hand to help host and teach during the game’s special release party on Saturday at Lazy Monk Brewing in Eau Claire.
“I do not think I have played the final version yet ... but, I have seen the changes as they came through and it looks like it will be an enjoyable mental puzzle to beat,” Greiner said.
A fine-turned product
Peters said writing “a good and comprehensive rulebook of a heavy Eurogame like Capital Campaign was the most challenging aspect of its development.” There were other hurdles to clear as well.
“(Capital Campaign) underwent significant changes for the sake of balance, complexity and length of play,” he said. “I happen to be a graphic designer, so I was also able to create the graphics and many of the illustrations for the game, purchasing other graphic elements as needed.”
Protospiels, events in which hundreds of designers bring their games to be playtested by other designers, also played a key role.
“You receive tremendous — sometimes brutal — feedback and they are a must-attend for any game designer,” Peters said.
Peters brought Capital Campaign to the prestigious Stonemaier Games 2021 Design Day in St. Louis, where it was voted a top 10 game. Ultimately, he used The Game Crafter, a Madison-based company, to produce high-quality prototypes. Game Crafter manages the game’s sales and ships it directly to customers.
More in the works
Peters isn’t leaving his day job anytime soon as an email marketing strategist and copywriter for Evergreen Certifications, which is affiliated with PESI, a local developer of continuing education materials. But he also isn’t done designing games.
Rocket Roll is expected to be available in the fall and Tourist Trap is in the early stages of development and could be ready by 2025.
“The board games cost me a lot of money, honestly, but it’s a terrific hobby,” Peters said.
He credits friend Chris Tabor for introducing him to modern gaming and being instrumental in the the development of Capital Campaign.
“Helping develop Capital Campaign was almost trivial compared to the amount of blood, sweat and tears Jim poured into everything from the original conception to its graphic design to penning the rulebook and beyond,” Tabor said.
“Of course, he ultimately persevered, and I couldn’t be more proud of the finished product. ... At the end of the day, it’s a meaty offering for experienced players, but that doesn’t mean others can’t appreciate what Jim has done here: taken a line of work about which he is personally passionate and translated that into a deeply satisfying gaming simulation.”