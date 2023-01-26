In their heyday, “Maggie and Scotty” couldn’t go anywhere without fans recognizing them. Starting in 1948, the couple hosted a weekly program, Chippewa Valley Barn Dance, on WEAU-Radio. Later the show transitioned to WEAU-TV until the late 1950s. Episodes featured champion fiddler Jerry Wright, trick yodeler Ronnie Champion, Barefoot Bob Smith — “the boy from Georgia” — and many others. They also toured the country in a pink Cadillac, which pulled their Airstream trailer.
Maggie and Scotty performed country and western songs crossed with hillbilly, inspired by artists like the Carter family, Jimmie Rodgers and Hank Williams.
Chippewa girl Magdalen “Maggie” Culbert married Spooner boy Jules “Scotty” Swan in 1943 after he returned from WWII. They were lifelong entertainers, entrepreneurs and borderline hucksters, always in search of a fresh act, from managing their High Diving Donkey Show to recruiting new talent.
Crandon native Dan Flannery recalls his dad set up a meeting with Maggie and Scotty, summer of 1966, when he was just a kid who loved guitar.
Many years later, Dan wrote in his blog post, “Turning Down the First Big Gig,” about seeing them at the Forest County Fair: “I was pretty sure Scotty hung the moon ... I was in front of the stage, staring at Scotty and ... wondering how any mere mortal could decipher such a marvelous instrument.” He remembers Maggie sang Kitty Wells and Patsy Cline songs; Scotty played a black double-neck Gibson electric guitar. This top 12-string, bottom six-string was first introduced in 1963; a later version came to be called “the coolest guitar in rock.”
Dan wrote that after the fair, the couple came to see him perform his favorite Chet Atkins hits in a local café. Afterward, Maggie asked him, “Well, Danny, what do you think?” He had no idea this was an audition to join their band.
She told him, “We’ll get you a cowboy outfit and a hat ... You can already play all of our songs.”
Dan wrote, “It took a minute or so for a 9-year-old guitar picker to think this through.” Ultimately, he decided he’d miss his mom too much if he went on the road — understandable for a fourth grader. Dan eventually became a journalist who worked his way up to executive editor for the Post-Crescent in Appleton and regional executive editor of Gannett Wisconsin Media.
During a recent phone conversation, Dan told me, “I still wonder what might have been.” He did get to experience life on tour with a band, summer 1977, and came to the conclusion: “How many guitar players does the world need?” He still performs at community events and the occasional bar.
Throughout the 1960s and ‘70s that couple who nearly changed the course of Dan’s life travelled the country performing their “Maggie and Scotty Show,” billed as Wisconsin’s favorite vocal duo. Sadly, no recordings of them seem to exist.
When I was a kid, every few months they returned to their southside Chippewa Falls home across the alley from ours. Maggie was always glad to interact with us, perhaps because she didn’t have her own kids.
“Oh, a little See girl,” she’d yell to me as I rode my bike up and down the gravel that divided our backyards. Her voice dripped with affection. She most often wore a nightgown, no matter the time of day.
I’m sure she couldn’t tell apart Joe and Virgie See’s six daughters any more than we could distinguish one of her many cats from the other.
At home, the couple also made money as booking agents for other acts performing at county fairs throughout the U.S. In 1957, they launched Culbert-Swan Productions, which planned centennial celebrations and manufactured dinner plates and photo albums for churches, schools, hospitals, towns and other municipalities. Some of these are now collectors’ items, including the set of 12 plates I use every day.
Great niece Mary Bundy remembers about her grandfather’s sister, Aunt Maggie: “I never saw her without a lot of jewelry and her nails impeccably manicured. Scotty was a good-looking gentleman and always quite stately.”
She says, “For a small-town girl, I thought they were like movie stars.” Even now their scrapbooks, filled with touring photos, remind her of “old Hollywood.” She laments, “I wish Maggie could have told us more of her stories.”
On stage, Maggie and Scotty might have had a comic banter, like Lucy and Ricky Ricardo, but Scotty carried himself with the coolness of Clark Gable, and Maggie was bad-girl bawdy, like Mae West.
Once in her backyard, Maggie used a phrase that impressed my 7-year-old self. I knew “son-of-a-gun” and my mother’s favorite “son-of-a-buck,” but this one unfurled from Maggie, exotic and powerful. Mom caught it spill from my mouth and demanded to know where I’d heard it. I gave up Maggie in a heartbeat. When Dad got home, he laughed and then warned, “Don’t ever say that again.” Sometimes when this phrase comes to mind, I still recognize it’s the perfect one.
Maggie and Scotty attended Holy Ghost Church regularly: every Christmas and Easter. Maggie wore a fur stole with the mouth “biting” the tail around her shoulders; Scotty wore a dark suit. Two things that stuck with me. She’s wearing a fox?! And: You only have to go to church twice a year?!
For a time, Scotty sported a perfectly waxed handlebar mustache. When he mowed the lawn that grew in tall tufts around their old vehicles, often with a cat draped around the back of his neck, the scene was as surreal as a Salvador Dalí painting. Eventually their yard became a tour bus graveyard; cursive letters from “The Maggie and Scotty Show” peeled from their trailers.
As time went on they were home more often, and their household exploded with kittens and strays. Their cat population varied from “so many” to “too many.”
My parents were good neighbors. When the pet urine became too pungent, they simply grew their lilac hedge higher. In those later years, it was easy to forget the Swans’ talent and fame. One of their last performances was for my sister’s wedding dance in 1980. Maggie and Scotty honky-tonked the roof off the Eagle’s Club in Lake Hallie.
Scotty died in 1989 at age 71. Dad was one of his pallbearers. Maggie died six years later.
Many years before that, my father did some good deed for Maggie and Scotty — a neighborly gesture, so small no one remembers. In return Maggie named a cat after him. Late at night we’d hear her call from her backdoor, a drawn out, “Joey. Here, Joey.” We all knew how much she adored her cats. This was, perhaps, the ultimate tribute.