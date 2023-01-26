In their heyday, “Maggie and Scotty” couldn’t go anywhere without fans recognizing them. Starting in 1948, the couple hosted a weekly program, Chippewa Valley Barn Dance, on WEAU-Radio. Later the show transitioned to WEAU-TV until the late 1950s. Episodes featured champion fiddler Jerry Wright, trick yodeler Ronnie Champion, Barefoot Bob Smith — “the boy from Georgia” — and many others. They also toured the country in a pink Cadillac, which pulled their Airstream trailer.

Maggie and Scotty performed country and western songs crossed with hillbilly, inspired by artists like the Carter family, Jimmie Rodgers and Hank Williams.