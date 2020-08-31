As a retired lifelong dairy farmer, Darrell Cotterill of Markesan, Green Lake County, has a little time on his hands.
That time certainly isn’t going to waste, though, and he’s got the paintings to prove it — at least what’s left of the roughly 65 he’s completed that haven’t already been given away to family and friends.
And with three more kits — the paintings Darrell does are intricate paint-by-number pieces — recently ordered, he’s showing no signs of slowing down.
Though he painted a little when he was younger, Darrell, who raised dairy cows and later dairy steers during his farming career, has more seriously dedicated himself to the hobby in the last 20 years.
Darrell moved into town in the early 1990s, but the farm wasn’t sold until 2012, with Darrell continuing to farm there even beyond that.
The elaborate paint-by-number pieces that Darrell and his wife, Nancy, order for him to complete are largely reminiscent of the kind of lifestyle familiar to those acquainted with country life. Many of them feature rural or outdoors scenes; birds, including eagles and cardinals; or animals, such as dogs, deer and horses.
A single one of these paintings can take 40 hours to complete. Multiply that out over the dozens of paintings Darrell has completed at the dining room table and you come away with a significant investment of time over the years.
The end result of the intricate work are pieces of art that are “so lifelike,” Nancy said.
The paintings are ordered as kits, which include all the supplies needed to finish the work of art. Paint-by-numbers are comprised of a template divided into numbered areas that correspond with the colors of paint included in the kits.
The hobby gives Darrell the freedom to do as much as he wants whenever he wishes, sometimes choosing to paint two to three times a day or not at all. It’s not uncommon for him to spend two or three hours at a time working on a piece.
The dedication to the hobby has paid off in spades and in smiles from those who see the work — and especially in appreciation from the friends and relatives who receive the completed works and get to enjoy them in perpetuity.