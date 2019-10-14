With visitors coming from as far away as California, Alaska and Russia, this year’s celebration of the Retreat World’s Fair lived up to its name.
The unincorporated Vernon County community of Retreat observed the 100th anniversary of its annual fall fair Sept. 27 and 28. Organized by the Retreat Sportsmen’s Club along with community members, the weekend’s activities included a truck pull, tractor pull, horse show, trap shoot, youth sports challenge and games and its renowned 2-Way Parade.
Because the parade route along County Highway N is only a mile long, the parade entries travel east to Walnut Mound Cemetery where the units turn around to make a return trip along the same roadway.
Located 10 miles east of De Soto in Vernon County, the unincorporated community of around 35 residents drew a sizeable crowd to the celebration. For this year’s special event, organizers decided to pass out stickers to visitors to get an attendance count.
“We got 2,000 stickers and we ran out,” said Al Thompson, Retreat Sportsmen’s Club president. “We figure we had over 3,000 (people) attend.”
According to Thompson, the first fair in 1919 was a cluster of tents set up in a field. In 1928, the community put up a building for gatherings; it was replaced in 2004 with the current Retreat Community Club Hall.
Neither Thompson nor Retreat’s history chronicler, Joan Seymour, could pinpoint when the fall festival was dubbed the Retreat World’s Fair. They agree it was a tongue-in-cheek moniker, but the organizers are serious about continuing to hold the event.
“It’s awesome to have a little fair like that and have it run 100 years; it’s just wonderful,” Seymour said.
Located in the town of Sterling, Retreat got its name because it was where Chief Black Hawk’s band retreated during the Black Hawk War of 1832. The Black Hawk War resulted when Black Hawk and his fellow Sauk warriors attempted to resettle on their lands east of the Mississippi River.
The first European settlers were the Harvey Sterling family, from whom the town took its name.
As more European immigrant settled in the area, businesses moved into the little settlement to serve the newcomers. Over the years, those setting up shop were blacksmiths, auto repair garages, cheese factories, a post office and a general store. The general store opened in 1898 and served the community until 1988.
“Retreat had a lot of things going on it in its day,” Seymour said. “In those days, you could only go about 10 miles from home to get staples and supplies. It (the general store) had everything under the sun. The big thing was when any supply truck came in.”
While most of the businesses have closed and the post office is now in De Soto, the United Methodist Church congregation, organized in 1867, is still active. The congregation built the still-standing church building in 1873.
Seymour noted there’s notable interest from non-residents in connection with the local cemetery. The 12-acre cemetery is the resting place for most of the early settlers as well as veterans of the country’s wars and the cemetery caretakers gets quite a few calls from people doing genealogy.
Despite having to travel further to conduct business, Retreat residents still have a strong sense of community, working together to make the 100th anniversary of the fair a success.
“We hope to continue this,” Seymour said. “We were told to take lots of pictures, because we’re going to need them for the next 100-year anniversary.”