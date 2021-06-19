Wisconsin Farm Technology Days is a unique farm show in the U.S. for a couple of reasons, according to Matt Glewen, the show’s general manager.
First, the show is run almost entirely by volunteers. Second, the farm show moves around year after year to different locations throughout the state, Glewen said during a June 15 media briefing.
This year, it’s Eau Claire County’s turn to showcase agricultural heritage as the show makes it way to Huntsinger Farms, just south of Eau Claire, from July 20-22. Eau Claire County last hosted the show in 1992, when the event was still known as Farm Progress Days.
No matter where FTD — a “staple event” in the state — goes in Wisconsin, there’s going to be something different to celebrate, said Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary-designee Randy Romanski.
In 2021, that something different will include horseradish. Huntsinger Farms and its subsidiary Silver Spring Foods are the world’s largest grower and processor of the foodstuff.
Anticipation for this summer’s show is high, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of Eau Claire County FTD from 2020 to 2021.
Usually, there would have been another show already scheduled at a different location for 2021, which could have complicated things, but due to a decision before the pandemic ever entered the picture, summer 2021 was wide open to still hold the postponed show in Eau Claire County.
The decision to not hold a 2021 show was announced in October 2019. Poor 2019 attendance, a slow agricultural economy and plans to hold the show on an off-farm site were cited as reasons the previously-scheduled 2021 show in Jefferson County was taken off the books. As COVID-19 concerns spread, organizers shifted the Farm Technology Days gap year from 2021 to 2020.
While having open dates to postpone the 2020 show to was helpful, the Eau Claire County FTD wouldn’t have been possible if the Rygg family, which owns Huntsinger Farms, hadn’t agreed to stay on as host and keep roughly 300 acres out of rotation, Mike Gintner, chair of the Eau Claire FTD Executive Committee, said.
Eric Rygg said that they were honored to have the once in a lifetime opportunity to serve as host. Based on all the input received and because they didn’t want to see all the hard work that had already gone into the show go to waste, they felt they had to continue forward as the 2021 hosts, he said.
And, once people are at the farm show, Rygg said, they’re bound to see the right decision was made.
Among the highlights of the 2021 show will be farm tours, numerous exhibitors showcasing products and services, farm machinery on display, attractions specifically aimed at youth, daily entertainment and more.
Which COVID-19 precautions may be in place for this year’s show are still being considered. Lee Caraher, communication chair for the Eau Claire show, said that plenty of masks will be available at the show. Current plans are to not require masks outside and require them in inside areas. But that is subject to change.
For the latest on Farm Technology Days in Eau Claire County, visit www.wifarmtechdays.org. Proceeds from the show are to be distributed to youth agriculture programs in the Chippewa Valley.
After the 2021 show in Eau Claire County, farm show enthusiasts are slated to only have a year’s wait until the next one.
Farm Technology Days 2022 will take place July 12-14 next year in neighboring Clark County. The Dennis and Suzie Roehl family will host the show at their farm, Roehl Acres, home to a registered Holstein herd and an event barn.