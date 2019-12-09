MONROE — It was an exciting day for Blackhawk Technical College and Green County Dec. 3, as faculty, students, graduates and community members gathered at the college’s Monroe campus to celebrate the completion of a new building dedicated to agricultural programs.
And if a new building wasn’t reason enough to celebrate, the excitement continued as Dusty Williams, agribusiness/science and technology program instructor, announced a new “Future of Agriculture” fund, recently created to help advance the college’s agriculture programs.
Williams met with Fran and Sandy Donny, who own a farm just outside of Monroe, and Jim and Therese Gratz, farmers who lease land from the Donnys, half a dozen times this past year. While the families already support Blackhawk Technical College through a land use agreement, they wanted to do more to support those who wish to pursue farming and agribusiness as a career and way of life.
Through the Blackhawk Technical College Foundation, they were able to contribute to a new program fund specifically for agriculture — currently the only fund under the foundation that is specific to one program. Along with their initial contribution, the families have pledged to continue to contribute, and encourage others to contribute to the fund to support agriculture students and programs at Blackhawk Technical College, with an eye toward supporting the Monroe campus in particular.
Potential uses of the fund include scholarship support for students studying agriculture related programs, support for educational materials and equipment used in agriculture related programs, capital expenditures that support their agriculture programs and marketing support for the college’s agriculture programs.
“We’re so blessed to have the support of the community,” Williams said. “It’s not often that folks come out of their way to do something like this.”
During the ribbon cutting program, he presented the Donny and Gratz families with decorated framed photographs that included a photo taken this past summer of an official agreement signing between the two families and the college.
College president Dr. Tracy Pierner said Dec. 3 was the start of an exciting time for future students and most importantly, future graduates, who would have the opportunity to learn in the new space. As part of the building’s design, it can be refitted to accommodate other programs at the college, like automotive and welding, if interest in program areas changes in the future.
Williams agreed that the flexibility of the building is important and is one of the aspects he’s most proud of. The 3,200-square-foot building is rather open inside, with few walls and two overhead doors to allow equipment to easily come in and out. The building also includes adequate storage areas, a laboratory classroom and an adjoining greenhouse that is accessible from the lab.
Denise Rankin, a second-year student in Williams’ agribusiness/science and technology program, said the new building allows for more space to work on projects and equipment. With an interest in agronomy, Rankin is also excited to have a new greenhouse as there were lots of issues in the old space that was dedicated to growing plants.
“I’m looking forward to actually being able to work on the tractors in the spring and not just when we have nice weather,” she said.
Williams acknowledged the students in attendance, both past and present, who came out to celebrate this exciting day at Blackhawk Technical College.
“You are the reason why we are here today — to support you and your future endeavors,” he said.
Arthur Carter, Green County board chairman and supporter of agriculture within the county, echoed Williams’ comments.
“I’m really happy to see the progress made here,” Carter said. “This is a real advancement, and I hope we can expand this program in the future.”