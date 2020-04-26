Randy Romanski, interim secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, has made the message clear: The department is available and willing to help farmers and agriculturists struggling during the COVID-19 crisis, even amidst a pending lawsuit to challenge the governor’s “safer at home” order.
As of April 23, DATCP was operating under the expectation that the extension will remain in place until May 26, as directed by the governor and Wisconsin Department of Health secretary Andrea Palm.
“A key thing to remember for a lot of our stakeholders is that agriculture, from the very beginning of Gov. (Tony) Evers’ first order to the present, has been considered essential, it’s been operational and people in the industry, whether they are farmers creating the product, processors, distributors or retailers, have been continuing on during the COVID-19 crisis and response,” Romanski said.
Often the issues within this industry are connecting with support and resources, he added, further explaining how a recently announced $19 billion financial assistance package from the U.S. Department of Agriculture could help farmers of any size or type recoup funds for actual losses from supply chain disruptions.
DATCP has already sent a follow up letter to the USDA after the funding was announced, with the department asking the USDA that any guidance be relayed as soon as possible to better navigate and answer questions about the programming and that the funds get out into the hands of those who need it as soon as possible, while also acknowledging that the programming is appreciated, necessary and valuable, but more is needed.
“We have pledged to continue working with USDA to see what else can be done,” Romanski said.
Another part of that USDA package included $3 million to purchase commodities, something DATCP requested in a previous letter to the USDA. Romanski said that inclusion in the package was “welcome news” and “it’s what the state asked for when we initially contacted USDA.”
“DATCP will continue to advocate for agriculture to be a priority as agriculture continues to be the strength of our state’s economy,” he said. “We continue to advocate that if agriculture is eligible for programming, we are going to work to make sure that they are considered.”
Farm Center staying busy
Call volume at DATCP’s Wisconsin Farm Center remains high, Romanski said, with the majority of calls coming in for ongoing financial case work. There have been instances of milk disposal reported in the media, but no reports of milk disposal have been reported to DATCP, and there have been no reports of farmers not being reimbursed or paid for the milk they had to dispose of.
Through the Farm Center, farmers and their families are eligible to obtain counseling vouchers that cover one hour of professional counseling at no cost through a program funded by DATCP. Mental health voucher requests are at an all time high for this time of year, with this past March recording the highest number of vouchers issued in one month since the beginning of the voucher program.
Romanski said that in all of 2018, there were 89 requests for vouchers; ninety-two requests have been made since the beginning of 2020, with more anticipated to filter through the Farm Center in the weeks and months to come.
“To the extent that you are able, please continue to make farmers and others aware of the availability of the Farm Center hotline number just to make sure people have a resource to go to if they have questions, comments or concerns. Our staff is available and will do the best they can to help,” he said.
The Wisconsin Farm Center can be reached toll-free at 1-800-942-2474 or by email at farmcenter@wisconsin.gov. Questions about the mental health voucher program can also be answered by contacting the Farm Center.