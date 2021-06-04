As a finale to May Beef Month celebrations, 185 individuals across the state laced up for the first virtual Burgers & Buns Fun Run to donate $4,000 to the Wisconsin Food and Farm Support Fund.
The Wisconsin Beef Council partnered with Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation for the event to salute beef farmers and ranchers who provide families with wholesome, sustainable protein choices while helping the economy thrive. Between May 24-31, participants wearing beef swag logged their miles anywhere and any way they chose to participate.
“It was incredible to see this level of support during May Beef Month,” Kaitlyn Riley, Wisconsin Beef Council director of communications and outreach said. “We hope to see this enthusiasm continue throughout the summer months as consumers say they plan to spend more time on the grill in 2021.”
The $4,000 donated to the Wisconsin Food and Farm Support Fund will back farmers and ranchers by encouraging consumption of milk, beef and other agriculture products to ensure farmers continue to have a place to sell their products and provide Wisconsinites access to nutritious, high quality foods. The fund reaches all corners of Wisconsin from the most urban areas to the rural farming communities.