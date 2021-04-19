A farm can be a dangerous environment at any age.
It’s a fact that Kimberly Dehn knows all too well after losing her brother due to a tractor rollover when he was 21.
That experience has shaped how Dehn, who operates a small beef farm and also works as an agriculture teacher at Berlin High School, perceives farm safety with her two children, ages 4 and 2½.
With springtime begun and summer growing closer, kids are apt to be spending more time outside, including on the farm.
“Everybody wants to be out there and playing in the dirt,” said Melissa Ploeckelman, outreach specialist at the National Farm Medicine Center and the National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety.
But even in the winter, when her kids might be less inclined to be outside on the farm, Dehn has one essential rule is in place for kids at all times: “Mom needs to be able to see you” — no matter what.
In the winter, that might mean making sure the kids stay by the window, where Dehn can still see them even if she is outside without them. When they’re all outside, that might mean triple-checking to make sure the kids are still visible on the swingset before doing anything else.
Getting out and about on the farm can have benefits for kids, such as teaching them about the circle of life and where their food comes from, Ploeckelman said. Children who grew up on dairy farms specifically have also been shown to have a lower prevalence of allergies and asthma, she said.
Dehn said she values being able to teach her kids the how and why of growing food, to instill in them a sense of life and death, and to provide them with opportunities to learn responsibility.
But in what has been called the “farm kid paradox,” there are also many risks associated with children on the farm, Ploeckelman said.
On a farm, a kid could very well open the door to the house and walk straight out into the worksite, she said. And the worksite can present a myriad of dangerous possibilities.
Farm machinery, a leading cause of incidents, can present blind spots, and Ploeckelman said that kids should be kept away from machinery, especially since children can be prone to seeing the machinery as simply really big toys.
Keeping kids away can be hard to do.
Dehn said her 4-year-old son frequently wants to ride in or pretend to drive machinery — having him stay out of the skid loader has proven to be a particular struggle.
But she’s worked to instill him the potential dangers of machinery, especially of the cabless variety that she associates with her brother’s death. She said that issuing consistent rules and guidance, being open with kids, as she has been with her son about her brother not being there, and not being afraid to say “no” are important things for parents to do.
Dehn’s “stay in sight” rule comes into effect with machinery, too. If she can’t see that the children are safely away from danger, the machinery doesn’t move.
She recognizes that someday her son will be old enough to be able to drive a tractor or skid loader but says that her children will have to take tractor safety courses before doing so. Dehn said she’d also teach them how to be safe with the specific equipment that they have.
Falls are another common cause of injury on the farm, Ploeckelman said. It could be a single-level fall in which a child trips or slips or a multiple-level fall involving a bin, silo, granary or a variety of other things.
There should not be any way for a child to climb up to a place where they could fall, Ploeckelman said. Free-standing ladders should be moved away when not in use, and fixed ladders should have an enclosure or gate preventing a child from accessing it.
Drowning is also a relatively common cause of injury. Waterways and ditches can fill up and present hazards when it’s wet, as it has been recently, Ploeckelman said.
Perhaps less immediately brought to mind when thinking about drowning but still an important consideration are incidents in which grain, stored in a bin or wagon, creates a potential for drowning, Ploeckelman said.
There is no national surveillance program for injuries and fatalities among children on the farm, Ploeckelman said. Former surveillance efforts have died out due to lack of funding, she said.
But the data and statistics that the National Children’s Center has compiled into a fact sheet from the best available data are still jarring, even without taking into account their note that there may be four times as many injuries as have been reported.
Statistics indicate that every day 33 children are injured in agriculture-related incidents. Every three days on average, a child is fatally injured.
The AgInjuryNews.org database compiles media reports of agriculture-related incidents resulting in injury or fatality — including everything from car-tractor or UTV crashes to reports of being caught in or under farm machinery. Though not a complete record of every incident that may have occurred, narrowing the search to youth in Wisconsin still returns results of dozens of victims since 2016.
Not yet included in the database is the recent report of a 2-year-old boy killed in a farming incident in Waupaca County. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department, the toddler fell forward while riding in a skid steer, briefly becoming pinned between the bucket and support arm. The child was taken to a medical center in Neenah before being transferred to a Milwaukee hospital where he died.
Any report of an on-farm incident resulting in injury or death can be heart-wrenching.
“I really feel for them,” Ploeckelman said of anyone who's been involved in any of those experiences.
When Dehn asks students in her classes if they know someone who has ever been injured on the farm, almost everybody says they do.
“It’s so important to remember how much a life is worth at any age,” Ploeckelman said.
Dehn said that no parent who farms wants to see their kids get hurt. But keeping kids safe on the farm isn’t an easy job.
Ploeckelman recommends that if a farm parent needs to be working, they should find a source of child care, whether that’s a child care facility, a neighbor or a grandparent. But finding child care that is available and affordable can be an obstacle.
“We know the challenges on that,” Ploeckelman said.
Challenges like those were only exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, when school closures, child care closures and extracurricular activity cancellations meant many farm kids were home more than before, Ploeckelman said.
While Ploeckelman said information on whether the pandemic directly correlated with injuries or fatalities on the farm was unavailable, they did know that more children were taken into the worksite or on the tractor, creating more risky situations.
When it comes to kids playing on the farm, there should be a designated safe play space for them, Ploeckelman said. The area should feature age-appropriate activities suited for a variety of play styles and be engaging enough to prevent kids from wandering off.
A physical barrier, such as a fence, is also a good idea, Ploeckelman said. Instructions like “Don’t go beyond the gravel” or “Don’t go past the tree” provide some boundaries, but are prone to being forgotten or ignored.
Cultivatesafety.org, run by the National Children’s Center and the National Farm Medicine Center, provides ideas and suggestions for safe play spaces among a variety of other resources designed to provide given on child agricultural safety.
When it comes to children working on the farm, Ploeckelman said it’s very important that the child’s physical and mental capabilities be taken into account.
Recommendations for age-appropriate tasks do exist (see cultivatesafety.org), but individual circumstances may vary. For example, Ploeckelman said a 13-year-old may have the physical stature to be able to operate a tractor, but a 17-year-old might not have that same physical ability, even if they are older.
Also, when it comes to mental readiness, kids should be able to focus on the task at the hand and not easily be swayed by distractions, such as a cell phone.
Ploeckelman said kids should start off learning a task under constant supervision. Once they become more comfortable, the supervision can begin to be broken up some, moving into a category where a 30-minute check might be more appropriate. The more the child proves themselves, the greater the intervals between check-ins can become.
Ultimately, Ploeckelman said, parents should remember that their kids are their most important responsibility and that being parents should come before being farmers.
Because of how her brother’s death has shaped her, Dehn said she will always be more strict when it comes to safety with her children.
Dehn said that her kids’ safety is not something she’s willing to risk, and if her kids get mad at her for not letting them do certain things, then so be it.
“Incidents can happen so fast.” Ploeckelman said.