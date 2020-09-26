Whether the vehicle being driven is a combine or a sedan, drivers on Wisconsin roadways have a responsibility to be alert and take precautions to make sure that they and other fellow drivers make it to their destination safely.
While farm implements and passenger vehicles sharing the road safely is always important, with fall harvest beginning to get underway, more farm implements are likely to be on the roads now than at other points of the year.
With that in mind, state agencies and farm groups are reminding both the public and farm machinery operators that taking precautions while on road can help avoid serious consequences.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, over 1,700 crashes involving farm equipment in the last decade have resulted in over 800 injuries and 29 fatalities.
“Public safety is our top priority,” said WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson during a multi-organization virtual press conference on the topic of rural road safety.
Common circumstances under which farm equipment and passenger vehicles can combine to potentially devastating results include passing, especially when controlled intersections or left-hand turns are involved.
“That split-second decision to cut corners, suddenly pass or just go through the intersection can have long-lasting, tragic results,” Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation President Joe Bragger said during the press conference.
In Wisconsin, it is illegal to pass an implement of husbandry or an Ag-Commercial Motor Vehicle in a no-passing zone.
While drivers should themselves be sure to abide by the law, a news release from WFBF noted that farmers should also avoid pulling over in those zones to let a vehicle pass unless the shoulder condition and width allows for the machinery to move off to the side completely. Farmers should also not wave drivers to pass them, which “sends mixed signals and isn’t encouraged,” the release said.
Even in passing zones, motorists should take extra caution when passing farm machinery.
“It is up to that motorist, even in a passing zone, to make the decision to pass,” said Cheryl Skjolaas, senior outreach specialist for the UW Center for Agricultural Safety and Health, “but it’s going to be hard to see around that slower moving, wider equipment.”
How close they are to a controlled intersection, designated by stop sign or stoplight, should also be a factor motorists consider when passing, even legally, as well, according the the WFBF release. Passing within a very short distance of an intersection can cut short the time machinery operators have to react and brake, time that can be critical in slowing down large equipment.
Left-hand turns from farm equipment can also prove to be a particularly dangerous situation when a trailing motorist attempts to pass during an implement’s turn.
Shane Goplin, a grain farmer from Trempealeau County, recalled a recent close call that occurred near a hidden field entrance on a stretch of road that did have a passing lane.
Because of the potential danger from needing to turn there, Goplin said, they decided that Goplin would follow the tractor in a pick-up truck with strobe and warning lights on. As they approached the field entrance, Goplin said he signaled left. A car that was behind the two vehicles seemed unsure of what to do, he said, but ultimately made the decision to pass.
“We got it stopped. I had my arm waving out the window as the tractor was making a left-hand turn, and it all ended well,” Goplin said. “But it can happen so fast that you just can’t explain it.”
Skjolaas said that motorists need to pay attention to signals from farm machinery when making judgments on the roadway. Likewise, machinery operators need to ensure that they are clearly signalling a turn and that their indicators and markers are clear and in working order.
The public, in addition to paying attention to markings on farm vehicles, can also help prevent roadway accidents when passing by simply staying behind the farm equipment.
The time lost by traveling behind a slow moving vehicle in the long run has been reported on an average trip to be about the time spent sitting at three extra stoplights, Skjolaas said.
Motorists should also take into account the speed difference between passenger vehicles at highway speeds and slower moving vehicles to help allow from enough reaction time to slow down and avoid rear-end crashes, Skjolaas said.
For their part, farmers should ensure that their equipment is well-marked and that they follow weight limits for roads, said Thompson.
Skjolaas reminded farmers to make sure that their slow-moving emblems were still vivid enough to be easily visible, encouraging them to take advantage of newer retroreflective technology that has become available over the years.
When it comes to safety on the road, “everyone counts and everyone has a role,” Bragger said.
“I can tell you that farmers who have experienced these kind of accidents, it has changed their lives,” Bragger said. “You see, vehicles and farm equipment can be repaired or replaced, oftentimes at great cost, but a life cannot be replaced, a family cannot be made whole and the memories of an accident will haunt you and everyone for a lifetime.
“The whys, what-ifs, the sounds of that day and the tears will not go away.”