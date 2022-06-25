At about 10:40 a.m. on January 8, 1991, 29-year-old Leader-Telegram reporter Eric Lindquist received word that the Uniroyal Goodrich tire plant — Eau Claire’s largest manufacturer — planned to shut its doors the following year. The result would devastate the local workforce and economy: 1,358 lost jobs and over $43 million from the annual payroll. No doubt, it was the city’s most significant story in decades. Though given the newspaper’s 11:10 a.m. deadline to go to press, Lindquist had only 30 minutes to tell it.
He placed a call to the plant manager, received a fax of the closing notice, and with no time to spare, broke the news with a headline that the city had long feared: “Uniroyal Goodrich closing for good.”
As a lifetime Eau Clairian, Uniroyal had long been a fixture in Lindquist’s life. Everyone in town knew a tire builder. As a child, Lindquist paid little attention to the factory (“I just knew it was huge and smelled like rubber,” he wrote in a 1992 column), though in the years that followed, he’d come to understand the significance of the factory, and what it meant to lose it. Through more than 100 articles on the subject, Lindquist ensured that local readers understood, too.
It seems somehow fitting that on the 30th anniversary of Uniroyal’s closing, Eric Lindquist, too, is now saying goodbye. After 40 years of writing our city’s stories, he’s putting down his pen at the end of this month. In bidding farewell to Lindquist, Leader-Telegram readers are losing one of the region’s most admired, prolific and longest-serving journalists.
He’s written everything from hard news and human interest to business and features. And he’s excelled in all these categories.
Bill Foy, who worked at the Leader-Telegram for 38 years as a writer and copy editor, including 20 years covering the region’s entertainment scene, remarked, “I’ve worked with a lot of immensely talented journalists who have earned numerous honors, but I can’t think of anyone with Eric’s longevity and record of success.”
Lindquist has accumulated quite a record, indeed, including seven first-place awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and 16 from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, just to name a few. That his accolades came in categories as wide-ranging as sports and lifestyles is a testament to Lindquist’s breadth.
“Leader-Telegram readers don’t know how fortunate they’ve been to have the opportunity to read Eric Lindquist stories for four decades,” remarked Gary Johnson, who for 34 years worked alongside Lindquist in various roles, including the newspaper’s editor.
“He’s a product of Eau Claire education systems — Eau Claire North High School and UW-Eau Claire — a homegrown talent who spent his entire journalism career telling the stories of the Chippewa Valley.”
While Lindquist’s connection to the city provided him with an endless array of sources, I couldn’t help but wonder if reporting on one’s hometown also came with complexities.
“What’s it like,” I asked Lindquist in a recent interview, “to break difficult news to your friends and neighbors?”
Lindquist paused to consider it.
“You’re trying to tell this story the best you can, trying to be as accurate as possible,” he explained. “And you’re so worried about the facts, and the depth, and trying to put the context in there, that you aren’t so much grieving with the community. That said,” he added, “there’s no doubt that I’ve had to wipe my eyes many times throughout my interviews.”
As a longtime reader of Lindquist’s work, I’ve wiped my eyes plenty, too. Who can forget Lindquist’s piece on the Tilden man who saved his best friend’s life three times? Or his story on Madelynn Branco, the Eau Claire teen who was among the nation’s first female Eagle Scouts? Or the rediscovery of a 19th-century circus poster perfectly preserved behind a wall in a Durand restaurant?
While so many of Lindquist’s articles are emotionally moving, they’re always meticulously written as well. In his copy-editing days, Bill Foy occasionally received late-night phone calls from Lindquist, who hoped to insert some addendum to his story — a last-minute quote, perhaps, or a tweak to phrasing. “(Lindquist) was among the most careful and accurate journalists I’ve ever worked with,” Foy added.
But such precision came at a price. During his college years, Lindquist served as chief copy editor for UW-Eau Claire’s student newspaper, The Spectator. In this role, he became legendary — or perhaps notorious — for his unrelenting commitment to quality and accuracy.
“I think I annoyed my fellow staffers,” Lindquist laughed, “because some nights we wouldn’t go home until 2 in the morning.”
While Lindquist reported many of our community’s most hard-hitting news stories, he was equally committed to human interest stories, particularly related to underrepresented populations in our community.
“I spent a lot of time and energy writing about what I would call the Chippewa Valley’s newest residents,” Lindquist said. “I wrote dozens of stories on Hmong residents in the Chippewa Valley and Somalis in Barron and just this spring had the opportunity to document the arrival of Afghan refugees to Eau Claire.” His articles sought to share information about these new arrivals and their culture with a broader audience. “Which hopefully led to more acceptance,” Lindquist said.
While much of Lindquist’s early career focused on the city’s economic struggles — from the loss of Uniroyal to the fear of Oakwood Mall negatively impacting downtown — the trajectory has taken a turn in later years. “Now, I’m able to write about the rebirth of downtown, bike trails and development. Stories about Pablo opening and the creative economy. It’s kind of neat to see that come full circle.”
One subject that has yet to come full circle is related to trust in the media itself. Throughout the so-called “fake news” era, Lindquist has served as a beacon for the profession’s highest values. For decades, Lindquist has continually earned the respect of his readership, providing nonpartisan, even-handed reports that frequently shone lights on our community’s most vital issues.
“It’s tough when you feel like you’ve spent your life trying to be fair and accurate and tell the first draft of the history of your hometown, and you know that there are some people who think you’re the enemy,” Lindquist said. “I’ve really worked hard to try to have this reputation for fairness, to tell both sides.”
Former editor Gary Johnson valued Lindquist’s even-handedness, often consulting with his reporter on controversial topics. “He never was afraid to disagree with me; when he did, he would proceed to explain why he thought I was wrong. And,” Johnson added, “he was usually right.”
Lindquist’s restrained, fact-first style was something readers came to rely upon. For years, his words were the first I read over my morning cup of coffee. Somehow, he always managed to write past the turbulent screeds of the 24-hour news cycle, offering a more nuanced — and necessary — approach to the news.
Throughout his career, Eric Lindquist has done more than write stories about our community; he’s written our community’s story. Over the course of 10 million words and 10,000 stories, he helped us shape our identity. Through good times and bad — from plant closings to art center openings — his words made us laugh, cry, and reflect on who we are. Perhaps most importantly, his coverage reminded us of an essential truth: We matter, and our stories matter. And we are all worthy of a little ink.