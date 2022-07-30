Tyson Flottmeier of Fall Creek, left, was all cowboy as he beat out Mark Chilson of Durand in the third heat of the donkey races at the Eau Claire County Fair Tuesday night before about 300 spectators. The fair will run through Sunday and feature animal shows, live auctions and a horse pull.
Staff photos by Dan Reiland
Cody Kostka did his best to stay on his donkey named Hemorrhoid during the donkey races at the Eau Claire County Fair Tuesday night.
Staff photo by Dan Reiland
Katy Higley was just happy she stayed on her donkey as she finished the donkey race at the Eau Claire County Fair Tuesday night.
EAU CLAIRE — Emily Balow compiled an elite race team, plus “two pit crew members” for a major competition last week. Balow led her squad from Dragonfly Fitness & Training into battle for donkey races at the Eau Claire County Fair.
“How many opportunities do you get to ride donkeys, with these great people,” Balow said with a laugh before the ‘competition’ began.
Balow and several members of her team wore tie-dye T-shirts from the gym. She put her team together about 1 1/2 months ago. She had never rode on a donkey and didn’t know what to expect. She was given the donkey, appropriately named “COVID-19,” to ride.
Once the race began, however, it was clear that no one had much of an advantage. Some donkeys refused to budge. Others ran in different directions than toward the finish line. And riders, who didn’t have the luxury of a saddle, were struggling to stay on the animals. A crowd of perhaps 300 spectators laughed and cheered at the silliness of the competition.
Jenny Haan, Eau Claire County Fair chairwoman, said the donkey races was a first-time ever event to kick off this year’s fair.
“I attended the Augusta FFA and they put on donkey basketball,” Haan said.
“I thought, ‘this is crazy and insane, and we should put it on.’”
Haan organized the event in March, and lined up the animals from Chippewa Falls-based Dairyland Donkey Ball. Eight teams registered to compete and paid an entry fee. Haan had several awards lined up, ranging from best team to slowest competitor, all good-natured fun. The only requirements were participants had to be older than age 16 and weigh less than 225 pounds.
Tim Peterson, an Altoona Police Department officer, led a team from the law enforcement agency named “I (heart) Donuts,” referencing the department’s therapy dog, Donut. Peterson is Donut’s handler.
“It’s helping to support the community, and I couldn’t pass up a chance to ride a donkey,” Peterson said.
The entire team was comprised of police officers or staff.
“We sent out an email and pretty much everyone responded they were on board,” Peterson said. “We like to do a ton of community events, and help out any way we can.”
Andy Robertson, chief credit officer at Security Financial Bank, led another team into battle. Robertson said a co-worker serves on the Friends of the Fair group, and they opted to put together a team as a bank event.
“I think everyone is pretty excited,” Robertson said. “Everyone has been talking about it at the bank.”
Bob Budik of Osseo brought his seven-year-old daughter, Reece, to watch the race.
“We saw the races on the fair pamphlet and my daughter loves horses and donkeys,” Budik said. “It’s hilarious watching them try to stay on the donkeys. I didn’t know what to expect. I wanted to see what this was all about, and I thought she’d enjoy it.”
Haan, the fair organizer, was upbeat about the variety of events they had at this year’s fair. The exhibit building was already full on Tuesday, and all the animals were coming in Wednesday. The auction will be held Saturday.
“Sunday, we have a big horse pull,” Haan said.
Haan pointed out the variety of kids’ projects on display this year, including a wide variety of LEGO exhibits.
“This is kids in our community showcasing their projects for the year,” she said.