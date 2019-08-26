Demonstrations of steam-powered antique threshing machines and 1920-30s harvesting techniques will be part of Schumacher Farm Park Heritage Fest Sunday, Sept. 8, from noon to 5 p.m., at Schumacher Farm Park, 5682 Highway 19, Waunakee.
Throughout the farm, guests can participate in woodworking, weaving, knitting, spinning, cider making, and many other crafts. The event will also feature a small farm animal petting zoo, horse-drawn wagon rides, old-fashioned games, tractor show, and musical entertainment by a barbershop quartet.
Tickets available day of the event and are $10 per adult, $3 per child ages 3 and older, or $20 per family.
For more information, visit https://schumacherfarmpark.org/heritage-fest, email events.schumacher@gmail.com, or call 608-849-4559.