It’s a goal everyone can applaud—2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the HHS high school hockey program.
To honor that, 50th anniversary jerseys were designed and made, and presented to the team during a team meal hosted and sponsored by Peggy Dobbs at The Steakhouse & Lodge on December 22.
“Credit for the jerseys goes out to Pat and Tommy Duffy (Jr.). We collaborated on a way we can honor the history of Hayward hockey and continue to grow the legacy of what that jersey means and represents to the community,” said Hockey Coach Pat Sutton, who is in his first year as Head Coach.
Pat Duffy, who paid for the jerseys, is a long-time supporter and advocate of Hayward Hockey, having played the game himself in Hayward as a youth—high school sophomore— when the program began. He also later coached youth hockey.
Duffy said he also played hockey in the Twin Cities for three years and played some at the University of St. Thomas, where he went to school, becoming a dentist and eventually returning to his hometown of Hayward where he has his dental practice, Hayward Family Dental.
“Hockey launches other dreams for boys,” he said, adding that he still plays some hockey today.
“A lot of players have gone through this program (HHS hockey). It meant something to me in my life and I want to honor it and give credit to the people today,” he said, adding that he is “grateful to the hundreds of individuals who have volunteered and donated to our hockey program to make it the success it is today.”
At the December 22 dinner, Duffy shared the history of the Hayward hockey program with the team. This is the timeline he shared with the Record:
• 1965-66 The first-ever organized hockey in Hayward winter.
• 1972-73 Six years later, School Board votes to begin HHS high school hockey program.
• Hayward was the third school in the northern two-thirds of Wisconsin to add a hockey program, following Superior and Eagle River.
• 1973-74 The following year Hayward moved into its new ice arena, not with artificial ice, but a cover over the ice to protect it from sun and fluctuations in temperature.
• 1978-79 HHS high school hockey makes its first and only boys’ appearance at the WIAA State High School Hockey tournament.
Pat Sutton is in his first year as Head Coach, but last season he assisted Head Coach Rob Novak, while also coaching the Hayward Bantam Team. Sutton also helped coach the Hayward Girls U-14 Team the previous two seasons.
Sutton said he started playing hockey when he was three years old. He played competitive hockey until his late 20s and still plays when he gets the chance.
“I’ll continue playing if my body lets me; it’s a life-long game,” he said.
Asked about this year’s team, Sutton said:
“This year is a year of learning and growth for the team, the players, and coaches. The program is in a transition period with a young team and a new head coach. We as a team are shaping and learning what we want our identity to be and how to play the game with Honor, Respect, and Teamwork. It has been a rocky road to start the season but through hard times, the strength and bond of the team is starting to show as we take on the second half of the season.”
Sutton said hockey has gone through multiple changes since he’s been around the sport.
“When I was a kid the game was played with a tougher physical presence. Throughout the years the game has evolved into a fast-paced skill game with the balance of safe physical play. It’s exciting to be around the sport and see how the kids are influencing the game with their skill, while honoring the tradition of the game,” he said.
Sutton said the 50th Anniversary jerseys will be worn as the Home White jerseys for the season. “The boys will get to keep the jerseys after the season and one day pass them down to their kids, and continue the legacy.”
Rob Novak, Former Head Coach
Rob Novak has a remarkable “hometown” hockey history and record.
He played nine years in the youth program, and said he was coached by some of the best: CJ Johansen, Fred Goold, Scott Turnbull, Greg Biskup, and Charles Tremblay. As a youth player, Novak said he really looked up to the players on the high school team.
He then played all four years of high school here in Hayward and “was lucky enough to have Steve Kirley and Marc Strapon as coaches, adding that Coach Kirley did a great job of instilling in us how important it was to be good role models and help our younger players.
“After college I came back and was an assistant high school coach for two years and then head coach for 11—from 2011 to 2022.
“When I reflect on my assistant coaches it is really incredible who I, along with the players, got to work with: Josh Spiegel, Mike Schlafke, Podge Turnbull, Todd Goold, Nik Van Vonderen, Marc Strapon, Steve Vortanz, Dan Fitzsimmons, Nick Sutton and Rod Aldoff. That’s a lot of name dropping, but these guys, along with many others, really deserve to be recognized.
Hayward Hockey has always been driven by volunteers, and I say ‘thank you’ to all of those volunteers who have put in so much time and effort. It was worth it and will continue to be,” Novak said.
The Record asked Novak how he has seen hockey grow and change in Hayward. He said,
“I think one major area of growth in Hayward Hockey has come in form of the affordability. We are able to provide virtually all the equipment needed for our youth players up until the age of seven or eight (and in some cases beyond that). This allows a family to try the sport for three or four years without much of a financial commitment. This has been made possible through numerous donations, one of which has been an annual donation for several years now by Jim Kron. Also, our ice time and annual fees at the youth level have stayed extremely low in comparison to what they are in the Twin Cities area. We have it so good here, and I think it gets taken for granted at times.
“Another big area of growth has been in the knowledge of the game. If we look back to when I first started playing, there weren’t many people in our community that had even played high school hockey. Now we have numerous parents and coaches involved who not only played high school hockey, but beyond, including juniors, college, and professionally. We still have plenty of room to grow in this category, but we have made big strides.”
Novak said it’s the relationships that he really cherishes. He said, “As a player, I was on teams with guys that still are some of my best friends. As a coach, it’s been so enjoyable to follow my former players and see what they go on to become.”
Novak said he was able to put skates on his daughter this year and take her on the ice for the first time.
“If she decides hockey is for her, I can only hope Hayward Hockey provides as much for her as it has for me,” said Novak.