Implored by several complete strangers and well intended friends and family to write an article and submit, with pictures, to local Wisconsin publications, I finally surrendered.
One woman, barely parked off the busy highway, pulled over in the rain, asked me if she could write an article about our seasonal displays and the joy they have brought. She herself delivers newspapers and has shared with me the many folks that have inquired about our property. So here goes:
My husband Mike and I live on state highway 66 between Stevens Point and Rosholt. We own a small hobby farm on slightly over 5 acres of land. We both have an affinity for vintage items. Mike especially is interested in old trucks which is a hobby shared with his son Jay.
For years I have asked him for a small yard truck to display flowers and some of my favorite metal and whimsical farm animals. My wish came true in the spring of 2021, although not exactly small, when he let me “borrow” his 1947 Dodge 2 ton farm truck. We placed the truck out front, actually encroaching a bit on our neighbor’s land (thanks Lee and Mary).
We had a sign made which said, “Petal to the Metal” which was placed on the perfectly patinaed drivers door. While “Priscilla Petunia” started as our garden lady and tender of sheep she soon advanced to driver of this oversized garden truck. In my glory I filled the bed of this truck with plants, flowers, signs and animals, never realizing the overwhelming response that would ensue.
One day I noticed a man pulled over on his Harley Davidson motorcycle admiring our truck. We chatted for a while and he commented on the rusty cow just under the truck. I said I had a cow bell somewhere but couldn’t find it. A few days later, while watering, out of sight in my nightgown, I noticed he was back, off of his bike placing something on the bed of the truck. As I peeked around the corner he yelled, “Just a little gift of appreciation” and drove off with his girlfriend in tow. As I got closer to the truck I could see he left a shiny new cow bell.
Through the seasons a Hispanic family would often stop and pose taking many pictures to send back to their loved ones at home. We often played photographer for them and others. Every time they stopped, they brought more family members. Even through the language barrier, the joy and laughter this brought them was universal.
They especially loved our Halloween display. One Sunday afternoon in the fall I found they had left a handmade skeleton doll hanging from the truck. We later learned their aunt had made this for us out of appreciation.
In the midst of the prolonged pandemic, there was beauty, joy and whimsy so well intended and so well received. We were fortunate to meet so many wonderful admirers from all over the United States. And by way of appreciation we received gift cards, the cow bell, a handmade doll, tea packets and many warm notes of thanks. People stopped by three or more times per day. They often asked if we were a business, a gift shop or a florist. Our reply, “No, this is just our home.”
One woman from California took many pictures intending to create photo greeting cards. Another, a local artist, asked if she could come by and paint, though she never did. We found out, quite by accident, that a wedding party was here taking pictures (not sure how we missed that). As the seasons changed so did the displays but the countless newly acquired friendships continued.
This project was intended to delight myself and passers by and that it did. It was not, however, without hardships: a few minor injuries (I fell off the back of the truck twice); the annual invasion of the Japanese beetles; the endless watering regimen and a lot of hard work. But truly, in a way, it restored my faith in mankind.
The kindness of strangers, country neighbors stopping by to chat, stories of family times and travels and the overwhelming acknowledgement of all our hard work made it so worthwhile. I wish to thank my husband Mike most of all. While this brain of mine swells with ideas, he is the man behind the scenes bringing them to fruition.