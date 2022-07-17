Last week’s column visited Ashland’s Prentice Park, a terrific spot for birding and a place where even casual naturalists can observe quite the variety of plant and animal species.
Putting a canoe or kayak in at the dock just east of the “short bridge” on Highway 2 and paddling into the park through the estuary gives you a great chance to check out all the birds that make this important and unusual habitat their home. Just walking along the trails in the cedar swamp or through the marsh to the Bay leads to surprises like our friend the sedge wren. Another cool bird that’s been making an appearance this spring and summer in the park (as well as in other parts of the South Shore area) has the very pretty name of sora.
Soras get their name from one of their lovely calls — their other common call is usually described as a whinnying sound but it’s much more musical and flutelike than horse-like. Soras are a member of the rail family, those somewhat chickenlike marsh birds including coots, gallinules, and the invasive but fabulously named gray-headed swamphen. Pretty much all the literature regarding soras describes them as “secretive,” so it’s great that they’ve been poking their small heads out where folks in the area get to see them.
They’re smaller than most other rails, about the size of a robin with a chubby body, short bill and stubby tail that they often hold straight up and flick up and down. They’re mottled brown and gray, with a black face mask and a bill that pretty much all the literature describes as looking like candy corn. That bright-yellow bill is probably the best way you can identify them from a distance.
Soras breed in shallow freshwater or brackish marshes with lots of cattail and sedge, so our Lake Superior estuaries are an important habitat for them. They eat mostly plants and seeds, raking through aquatic vegetation with their long feet, but they also eat small invertebrates and insects. Their nests are well-hidden in thick vegetation at the edge of wetlands, and they usually contain a good-sized clutch of eight to 11 eggs. Soras are serial monogamists, usually choosing one mate per breeding season. They choose a mate by the usual romantic courtship: an intense staring contest that lasts up to half an hour. They seem to like what to us would be a first date nightmare, because they follow it up with some mutual feather grooming. Soras are very fast runners and often vanish before we can get a good look at them. They also put their speed to good use by chasing away other soras who encroach on their territories.
Despite their small size and stubby little wings, soras are great fliers. They breed as far north as the Northwest Territories in Canada and winter as far south as Ecuador. They make these migratory journeys at night, true to their desire to stay incognito. If you spend time in the southern U.S. or Mexico in the winter you may see them in ditches and farm ponds along with their usual dense wetland.
The good news for soras and for their human fans is that their numbers have been stable over the past 50 years; they’re the most populous rail species in North America. They’re so abundant that they’re a legal game bird in 31 states and two Canadian provinces, but they don’t seem to be very popular as a game bird. I’ve certainly never heard of anyone making a trip out to South Dakota or wherever to go sora hunting. More impactful than hunting is the slow drip of wetlands being replaced with development, which may impact their populations in the near future. Soras are also vulnerable to collisions with towers at night, as like many birds they’re attracted to the lights that protect the towers from aircraft. The Partners in Flight conservation network reports that installing flashing lights on communications towers reduces bird collisions by 70%, and the Federal Aviation Administration started requiring that these towers get rid of their non-flashing lights. It’s a small regulatory nuisance that can save the lives of many millions of birds. If it means we’ll see more of these aloof little water chickens in our local wetlands, I’m all for it.
Sarah Morris is a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the town of Gingles. She can be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.