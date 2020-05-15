The Country Today won two awards in the annual Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation Better Newspaper Contest.
Winners in the 2019 contest were announced Friday.
Patti See took first place in the local column category for her pieces about her "septic guy," snapping turtle eggs in her yard and a fish fry in Chippewa Falls. See is a freelance writer from Lake Hallie in Chippewa County.
The Country Today staff reporter Nate Jackson won second place in the environmental reporting category about a Corps of Engineers pilot program in Lake Pepin.