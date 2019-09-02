The Food, Faith and Farming Network of southwest Wisconsin is seeking applications for seed money for new initiatives that support their mission and address issues raised during their Listening/Networking Sessions held in early 2018. The organization is accepting applications for projects in the following counties: Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Grant, Sauk, Crawford, Vernon and Richland.
While organizers highly recommend applying for projects that address the priorities for action stated in the report, other worthy initiatives will be considered. The priorities listed in the report are establishing farmer’s markets in small, rural communities; helping local farmers gain access to local food markets; helping to create local food systems in rural communities; helping to transition farmers/farms to the next generation; and fostering communication between agricultural sectors.
Since the Food, Faith and Farming Network first announced this program last fall, the organization has awarded a total of $8,595 to six southwestern Wisconsin initiatives. Projects included a regenerative agriculture event sponsored by Grant County Rural Stewardship; stakeholder meetings for the Southwest Wisconsin Grasslands Network; a program to provide transportation to elderly and low-income residents to attend the Crawford County Farmers Market; assistance with a voucher system for the Boscobel Farmers’ Market; support for a music and mural weaving project spearheaded by Wormfarm Institute; and the upcoming Hill and Valley Exploration Tour: a Celebration of Rural Living, in Sauk and Richland counties.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to support these projects and are looking forward to learning about new initiatives in 2020,” said Tom Nelson, chair of the Food, Faith and Farming Network.
Funding per project ranges from $1,200 to $1,500, with a deadline for applications of Nov. 1, 2019. Awardees will be notified by Dec. 15, 2019.
Applications can be found on the Food, Faith and Farming website and should be sent via email to foodfaithandfarmingnetwork@gmail.com or by mail to Roger Williams at the address provided on the form.